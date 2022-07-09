As you look around at our world, do you find yourself asking, “Where are the good ones?” If there was just one good man or woman who would act upon his or her goodness our world would surely look differently.
The question of man’s goodness is fundamental. It is the foundation of knowledge concerning the nature of man. The answer to this question is one of the two main concerns of the Bible. The Bible is God’s revelation to man. It reveals the true nature of man and God.
The basic question that all of us must at some point in our lives ask is, “Are men basically good?” Men’s desires are motivated by self-interest. From our politicians to leaders in business we are learning by experience what God revealed. We are seeing Genesis 6:5 and Jeremiah 17:9 reported on every day. The reality is that men are not basically good.
“The Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intention of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.” (Genesis 6:5)
“The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?” (Jeremiah 17:9)
As a believer, I seek God’s revelation in his word concerning the nature of man. The Bible declares that God created man and woman. God declared on the sixth day of creation that everything he had made was very good. The statement “very good” means that everything God made was complete, perfect, and there was harmony in all of creation. The declaration of goodness included Adam and the first woman, later named Eve by the man. This was the condition of our first parents. The Bible teaches that this condition did not last. Genesis 2 ends with perfect goodness, and Genesis 3 ends with Adam and Eve being banished from the Garden of Eden and being prevented from eating from the tree of life. The perfect goodness of Adam and Eve ended permanently.
Every human being inherits the sin of Adam. Therefore, man was no longer basically good. From the beginning God poured out his grace by establishing requirements for men to have a relationship with him. The Bible reveals the holiness of God and the sinfulness of men. Only God is good. (Luke 18:19) The One who made all things and called them very good is the only source of goodness. (James 1:17)
God’s view of mankind quoted from Genesis 6:5 and Jeremiah 17:9 are inclusive statements. There is no goodness in man because of and since the Fall of Adam and Eve. The Apostle Paul affirmed this truth and quoted the Old Testament. He wrote “no one does good, not even one.” (Romans 3:12)
The plain truth is that men are incapable of doing good because their hearts desire evil. God spoke through the prophet Ezekiel and revealed the absolute necessity of his action to give man a new heart. (Ezekiel 36:28)
Even though I know that the Bible teaches that men are not basically good, I still hope against hope that our leaders would do good. I suspect that you are thinking the same way. We all look around us and think that all it will take to solve our problems is for one man or woman to do what is good in any given situation.
On rare occasions we hear some of our leaders call others to do what is right. I commend them, thank the Lord for their courage and pray that He would raise up more like them. Still, men pursue their own desires which are not good; they are focused on their own self-interest. No sacrifice is too great for others to make for these leaders to get what they want. What they want is their own power. What they want is to stand above the law. What they want is to feed their own desires. What they seek to do is cast off any notion of God. Many even usurp authority over human life!
Don’t be surprised by man’s behavior. Rather stand against the evil that men do. Know that God has revealed that those who are in Christ have new hearts that desire to do good. Know that only those who abide in Jesus will bear the fruit of Christlikeness. Above all know that all good is from God with whom there is no variation or shadow of change. Unto Him be all glory!
Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
