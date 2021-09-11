“But the hour is coming, and is now here, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth, for the Father is seeking such people to worship him.” (John 4:23)
You may be asking yourself what the title of this article has to do with Jesus’ words to the woman at the well.
A straw dog is a false caricature purposely crafted to destroy the object represented by the caricature. In building a straw dog, one describes an object or person in very negative terms and then uses those descriptions to tear the object down and build a “new” model.
For example, an advertising flyer for a church asked the recipients a question, “What do you think of when you hear the word church?” Surrounding the question were the following suggested answers: “for perfect people only, outdated, judgmental, unwelcoming, irrelevant, hypocritical and boring.”
Then an invitation was given to those “who currently do not attend one of the ‘great churches’ in Parker County.”
After reading the flyer, taking a deep breath, and allowing my blood pressure to return to normal I tried to think objectively. My first objective thought was of John 4:23. Jesus declared the truth concerning worship. This revealed truth is fundamental to the church. Jesus said the Father was the one who seeks worshipers. He described those whom the Father sought as true worshipers.
Jesus then described genuine worship. He said that genuine worship is in spirit and truth. Notice that spirit is not capitalized in every reliable English translation. Jesus was likely not referring to the Holy Spirit in this text. He was indicating that true worship must be wholly genuine. It must include the entire person, body and soul. It is comparable to the Bible’s call to love the Lord with all your heart, soul, and might. (Deuteronomy 6:5; Matthew 22:34)
Further in analyzing the flyer, I looked at the question, “What do you think when you hear the word church?” The fact is it doesn’t matter what you or I think about the word church. God has given us his definition. The church is the body of Christ. (Colossians 1:18)The church is the bride of Christ. (Revelation 21) It is the church for whom Christ died. (Ephesians 5) The word that is translated church is a compound word. It means the called-out ones. God referred to Israel as those whom he chose. (Deuteronomy 7) The first martyr of the Christian church, Stephen, called the people in the wilderness the church. (Acts 7)
Further, the church of Jesus Christ is not for perfect people. The church is made up of those who have acknowledged that they are sinners in God’s sight. (Acts 2) The church cannot be outdated. Jesus said that he would build his church and the gates of Hell would not prevail against it. (Matthew 16) The church is not judgmental. The Bible declares that God alone is judge. (Romans 12) The church is not unwelcoming. The church is commanded to be hospitable. (Romans 12; Hebrews 13) The church is not irrelevant. The normal means of salvation is through the church which is accountable to proclaim the gospel. (Romans 10) The church is not hypocritical. The church does not play at worship, but worships in spirit and truth. (John 4) The church is not boring. The church worships the Holy and Sovereign God who has revealed himself as the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. He is the Lord of glory. Therefore, coming before him requires humble awe and fear. (Psalm 96; Isaiah 6; Hebrew 12) In fact, the entirety of the Bible reveals a God of majesty. It is impossible for genuine worship of the one true God to be boring.
The best thing that I can say about this church flyer is that I assume those who mailed it were seeking to invite non-believers to church. There is no need to build a straw dog to do it. But there is a need to ensure that those who are invited will experience God’s people worshiping him as he has commanded to be worshiped! We dare not invite people to be entertained or to think that their needs will be met. Likewise, we dare not organize our worship for non-believers. Clearly, biblical worship is for God by his people. May you be filled with the joy of worshiping God in spirit and truth this Lord’s Day.
Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
