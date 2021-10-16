The giving of the law and God’s ordination of civil authority are two blessings of God that intersect. Both the church and state are under God’s sovereign authority.
The blessing of the Law is stated in Deuteronomy 11:26-28. It was given to the church of the Old Testament. “See, I am setting before you today a blessing and a curse: the blessing, if you obey the commandments of the Lord your God, which I command you today, and the curse if you do not obey the commandments of the Lord your God, but turn aside from the way that I am commanding you today, to go after other gods that you have not known.”
The Apostle Paul wrote to the churches in Galatia, “Why then the law? It was added because of transgressions…” (Galatians 3:19) He called believers to “walk by the Spirit.” (Galatians 5:16) Believers live by the Spirit by applying the word of God in their lives.
He later wrote to the church in Rome, “For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad…” (Romans 13:3) He reminded the members of the church that God is the one who ordains all authority. Those who are in authority are his ministers for the good and welfare of all people.
In Deuteronomy 11:26-28 and Galatians 3:19 the focus is on the law of God which is the word of God and more precisely the 10 Commandments.
Paul referred to civil authority and civil laws in Romans 13. This is critical as we no longer live in a theocracy. God instituted civil governments. God’s purpose is to provide for an ordered society. Those who are governmental officers are God’s ministers for the good of all. They are charged with keeping order to promote good. As God is the source of all that is good, civil authorities and civil laws are subordinate to God’s law.
The Bible recorded a situation in which there was a conflict between God’s law and man’s law. When the leaders of Israel commanded the Apostles to cease preaching the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Peter and John responded, “We must obey God rather than men.” (Acts 5:29)
To help understand the importance of the law and law in general, there are, what the Protestant Reformers called three uses of the law as they are revealed in Scripture. The first use of the law is to point to man’s hopelessness and his desperate need for a Savior. The second use of the law is to restrain men who are untouched by any care for what is just and right unless compelled by hearing the dire threats in the law. The third use of the law is to guide the life of a believer in sanctification in response to God’s work of free grace. These descriptions of the three uses of the law have been paraphrased from Calvin’s Institutes of the Christian Religion, book 2, chapter 7, sections 9, 10, and 12. John Calvin articulated what the Bible teaches concerning the law. (Exodus 20; Deuteronomy 11:26-28; Galatians 3; 5 and Romans 13)
The intersection of the blessing of the law and civil authority is the second use of the law. It is the means given by God to put bounds around sinful mankind. It is this use of the law that is the foundation of every society.
“All truth is God’s truth.” The necessity of the rule of law is absolute since truth is absolute. No society can exist for very long if law is relative or applied on sliding scales.
Now we apparently have laws in our nation that don’t apply to all. Those who have been charged by the people to execute and enforce our laws only do so selectively. Truly this is a dangerous time.
Keep in mind that we are blessed in that our country was founded upon a principle that our government is by the people and for the people. Our founders understood God’s blessing of law. I pray that all would recognize the danger of our current lawlessness. Devote yourself to vote for men and women who understand the necessity of the universal application of the rule of law. Understand that it is because of God’s blessing of law that we can guard those rights that he has given all men: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Hold dear the truth that freedom is only possible under the rule of law.
Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
