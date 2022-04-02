God’s word confronts secularism. It has been said by cultural observers that the first four words of the Bible are its most despised words. “In the beginning God…” These words turn the world upside down. They are revealed truth. Reality is truth that hits you in the face like a brick wall. Some think that reality is what you make it or believe it to be. Try standing in front of a brick wall and imagining that it’s not there. Then try running as fast as you can in the believing that you’ll just pass through that wall. The result is obvious. So too is the confrontation of these four words that are the foundation of all reality.
Just like that wall, God’s words knocked me off my throne. A Christian can see the reality of these four words. The Holy Spirit who regenerates sinners also illumines their minds so that these words and all of God’s word can be applied. Yet, reality and truth are true for all or not true at all.
Genesis 1:1 declared clearly that there was a time nothing existed; therefore, God made everything out of nothing! Nothing existed in the beginning except God himself. He spoke and all things leapt into existence. This God changed me. He made me a new creation. His words told me that I had no right to claim the throne of my life, to think that I was “in charge.”
In making me a new creation, he gave me new desires, specifically a new desire, a profound and deep desire for him. The Great “I Am” is the only self-existent being. All things that exist proceed from him. I am because he is. We know him in Jesus who said, “Let me tell you how to say Yahweh in Greek (I’m paraphrasing). It is Jesus.” (read the “I Am” sayings in John’s Gospel).
The confrontation came when I realized that he alone had the right to claim ownership of me and sovereign control of my life. There was no other reasonable response that a creature (me) could make to the creator. Since all existence proceeds from him, “In him we live and move and have our being,” (Acts 17:28), the claim of an absolute self-determination is unachievable.
At the risk of repeating myself, let me rephrase. Before there was anything there was God. He chose a time to make everything out of nothing. Opposed to this is the view of eternal matter. A once great philosopher of the 21st Century said, “The Cosmos is all that is or ever was or ever will be.” Acceptance of this view, in my opinion, requires a blind leap of faith into the dark rather than a step into the light.
King David said it best, “The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork.” (Psalm 19:1)
Considering God’s confrontation of man’s idea of an autonomous, self-directed control over life, the question must be asked. How do you or have you responded to the reality that you are not in control?
The critic might say that this view of reality is demeaning and renders men and women to be pawns. But just the opposite is true. Understanding that you’re not God and he is brings you to the profound realization that he has condescended to reach down and bless man above all creatures. David wrote in Psalm 8:5 about man, “You have made him a little lower than the heavenly beings and crowned him with glory and honor.” This supremely points to Jesus Christ but is significant for the entire human race.
You are free to ignore this reality. But, for the sake of repetition, it would be like ignoring the wall I mentioned in my introduction. So then, “How do you respond to the truth that you’re a creature made by the sovereign creator?
If you’ve gotten this far, I believe that another question has arisen in your mind. And this is a necessary question: “If God has sovereign, supreme authority, and control, why am I responsible for my actions?” An honest question deserves an honest answer. Much more should be said on the subject but let me suggest a beginning to the answer. A biblical principle, one grounded in logic is that God’s sovereignty and man’s responsibility are not a contradiction. All men are responsible for what they do, there is no exception. Yet, God is sovereign over every action.
The Rev. Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
