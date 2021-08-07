I've lost count of how many times I've heard a leader say, "I commit to do what I think is right." Such a declaration is often followed by accolades. Each time I hear it, my amazement increases. I'm astounded that so many people think that what they "think is right" is somehow representative of goodness and virtue. Now we even have virtue signs. We can even see who is right and virtuous by what may or may not be on their face. A good and virtuous person would commit to do that which is right. Whether or not one thinks an action is right is, in my mind, irrelevant. We should all seek to do what is right.
No one can declare that he is doing what is right unless he knows what is right. Romans 12:2 calls Christians not to be conformed to the world, but to be transformed by the renewal of the mind. The result is: "That by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect." Ephesians 5:8 points out that Christians were once in darkness but are now "light in the Lord." Therefore, believers are to live as children of light, that is, to follow Jesus. Disciples of Jesus Christ are told that the "fruit" of living as children of light is "found in all that is good and right and true." (Ephesians 5:9) Knowing what is good, right and true is called discernment. Doing it is wise living.
The ancient Hebrews knew that "the fear of the Lord was the beginning of wisdom." (Proverbs 9:10a) In order to live wisely it is necessary for the creature to know the Creator. God has revealed what he wants us to know of him through his word written. Just as the church in the Old Testament knew to apply God's word for wise living, so it should be today.
The application of God's word is wisdom. Therefore discernment, knowing the right action, requires knowledge of what God has said.
The Bible reveals that God is good, righteous, and true. All three are attributes of the one true God. To know the one true God, one must know his only begotten son, Jesus Christ. As the Father is the source, discernment only grows through a personal and intimate knowledge of his son, Jesus. Discernment is a learned ability rather than a gift and is available to everyone who professes Christ.
Discernment leads to wise living. Wise living follows the way of blessing. God said the way of blessing was to obey him. Conversely, he warned that a cursed life would follow the one who disobeyed him. I have yet to meet someone who wanted to live a cursed life. Yet, by ignorance or avoidance of God's word, we head towards destruction. Don't be fooled by following someone who commits to do what he thinks is right. First, know yourself what is right. Then do it.
The key to discernment is to know what is right, good, and true. The method for knowing is not easy but is a blessing. The method is the systematic, intense study of the Bible and the theology which proceeds from it. This is not only a personal endeavor. God has ordained that we grow in discernment and wisdom corporately. I am speaking of the necessity of growing in a church that teaches "sound doctrine." (Titus 2:1)
The Apostle Paul addressed the barrier to growth in discernment and it is recorded in 2 Timothy 3. He wrote of the "last days," those days between Jesus' first and second coming. Paul said that people would be "lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power."
Paul was not describing the world in general. He was describing the visible church corrupted by those who only looked godly. He gave a timeless answer to the problem. Paul's answer then was for Timothy to continue in what he learned and firmly believed. Paul reminded Timothy that all Scripture was "breathed out by God" and it's the Scriptures which can make the believer "competent and equipped for every good work." (see 2 Timothy 3:16-17) God's answer remains the same. The visible church is the place for growth in discernment through personal and corporate study of all that is good, right, and true.
The Rev. Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.