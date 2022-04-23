The bodily resurrection of Christ is an historic fact. Jesus completed everything necessary for redemption. He completed God’s plan of redemption established in eternity. The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the proof that everything Jesus said is true, that his atoning sacrifice was accepted by the Father. He is very God and very man. He was the passover lamb which has been sacrificed. (1 Corinthians 5:7) The risen Lord Jesus is our hope!
Those who live in the person and work of Christ have been made his followers by the Holy Spirit. Disciples, followers and learners of Jesus Christ, are made not born. Only God makes Christians. No one is born a Christian. No one is righteous; no one seeks God. The Bible describes all mankind as naturally children of God’s wrath. But God is rich in mercy. He pours out his mercy on his people, those whom he chose before the foundation of the world. (Ephesians 1, 2)
The Bible defines salvation as deliverance by God from God for God. The Apostle Paul wrote that believers have been crucified with Christ. Christians no longer live for themselves but for him. Christians live for God. We have God-centered lives. The Apostle wrote to Christians in Corinth exhorting them to hold every thought captive to the obedience of Christ. (2 Corinthians 10:5)
The believer’s life in Christ is made possible by the perfect life of Christ and his perfect sacrifice. His bodily resurrection is the proof of this absolute truth.
So now we who are in Christ live in him. We are commanded to work out our salvation because God is at work in us. (Philippians 2:12-13) The Evangelist Luke wrote the practical application for living in Christ by the power of his resurrection. Christians are disciples. (Acts 11:26) A disciple is a learner and a follower of a master. Therefore, a Christian is a learner and follower of Jesus Christ our master. Therefore, the Christian life is to live continually learning from and following Christ.
A friend of mine called a Christian “A work in progress.” Jesus taught a parable that explains this “work in progress.” This progressive work according to the Bible called living “in Christ,” is God’s work of sanctification.
Jesus gave a comprehensive view of kingdom life in Matthew 25:14-30. Kingdom citizens desire to live the kingdom life, living each day before the King expecting his return at any time. Further, the King calls his servants to invest what he has given in his kingdom. Each of us have been uniquely blessed by the Creator. As prayed by king David, “all things come from you, and of your own have we given you.” (1 Chronicles 29:14)
The parable of the talents precedes Jesus’ teaching on the final judgment. It not only teaches God’s expectation for his people to invest what he has given them in his kingdom but also emphasizes his absolute sovereign rule and authority. The parable of the talents is well known. In summary, Jesus compared the kingdom of heaven to an owner who went on a journey and gave his property to three of his servants. They were given a specified sum of money, “according to his ability.” (Matthew 25:15) The master then left on a journey but returned after a time and sought to settle accounts.
Two servants invested the master’s money and presented him with a return on investment. They heard the master say, “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your master.” The third servant hid the master’s money and had no increase to give to the master. This servant did not hear comforting words. He heard words of judgment.
The two faithful servants invested what their master gave them. They represent those who live the Christian life. Jesus is the Lord of lords and King of kings. He has entrusted his people with gifts and talents and yes, money. God’s call to Christians is invest what you have been given for God’s glory.
This description of the Christian life is the answer to “He is risen… What now?”
I pray that we will enjoy a blessed celebration of the resurrection of the Lord. The question is: “Has the bodily resurrection of Jesus changed your life?” May you live for God. May you seek to glorify him in all that you do. May your life be an investment in the kingdom as the Master has commanded!
The Rev. Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
