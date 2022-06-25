The title refers to God’s plan of redemption established in eternity. The Bible teaches that God the Father initiated redemption. (John 3:16) Further, the Bible teaches that Jesus, the only Son of God, in obedience to the Father accomplished Redemption. (John 19:30; Philippians 2:6-11) Yet, all of us would still be dead in our sins if God the Holy Spirit did not apply the finished work of Christ to those chosen by the Father. (Ezekiel 36:25-27; John 1:12-13; Romans 8:9-14; Philippians 2:12-13)
Redemption, otherwise known as salvation, must be personally experienced. Those who belong to Jesus have been saved, are being saved, and will be saved. Redemption is intimate and personal. Yet, it doesn’t end with the individual. By God’s design, he adopts those whom he justifies. Redemption extends from the individual to the corporate body even to creation itself. The Apostle Paul declared that “in Christ God was reconciling the world to himself.” (2 Corinthians 5:19)
But make no mistake, salvation is first experienced personally. Therefore, I give God all the praise for it is due him. I offer the following testimony of God’s saving grace in my life. For it is only by grace alone through faith alone in Christ alone that men and women are saved.
God snatched me from the pit of hell on Jan. 29, 1986. The day started normally. But, on my way to my office at a nuclear power plant, I was broadsided by a semi-truck. I awoke four days later in a hospital in Gainesville, FL with one desire and many broken bones. My one desire was for Jesus, the Jesus of the Bible. The God of truth and grace opened my eyes to the world and to his beauty. My only thought was to run to him. There was no struggling on my part in deciding whether to choose Jesus. I didn’t have the C.S. Lewis experience of being dragged into the kingdom. The thought of running from Jesus never entered my mind. Jesus said, “No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draws him.” (John 6:44a) God the Father compelled me to see Jesus.
Not long after the accident, Jesus’ words in John’s gospel burned into my mind and traveled to my heart. “Unless one is born again he cannot see the kingdom of God.” (John 3:3)
Before God’s action on that day, I had no desire for Jesus. I believed that I was a good person. I believed that if my “good” outweighed my “bad”, God would accept me. I didn’t realize that the holy God requires perfection.
My thoughts of God were of my own making. I was spiritually dead and didn’t know it. I used to think that all this “born again stuff” was for the weak.
God broke me physically and I was forced to see my helplessness. I couldn’t even get out of my hospital bed on my own. God gave me a word picture of my sinfulness that stays with me to this day. God drove me to his word to learn his character.
I often hear that if one believes he will be born again. How foolish! Worse, it is the height of manipulation to tell people that we are made new creations by our own wisdom and ability. How can a dead person believe? The truth is “Ye must be born again” to believe! The Bible says, “… while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8) Every person is born spiritually dead. We are unable to reach out to God and live. (Genesis 3:22-24) God confirmed the truth of his word through a tragedy which continues to point me to him. God alone saves those whom he chooses. No one can stay his hand! He chose to save a sinner, namely me!
My personal testimony of God’s saving grace won’t save anyone else. I write this abbreviated account of God’s work in my life to publicly praise him. I encourage you to find a church where God is the object of worship, and the pure gospel is preached and lived.
We rely upon the sovereign God for life and salvation. I pray that you will know, and the Spirit will testify to your spirit, that you are a child of God.
Remember, the biblical definition of salvation is to be saved by God from God for God. May you know this truth intimately.
The Rev. Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
