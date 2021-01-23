“He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8).
God spoke through the Prophet Micah during a time of prosperity. He required his people to do justice and to love kindness (mercy) and to walk humbly before Him.
This divine imperative is simple and bears repeating. Do justice. Love mercy. Live with a right assessment of ourselves before a sovereign God. God said that this is good. In light of this clear declaration, no one needs to struggle to know what is good.
Our good God commanded his people to do justice. God’s people are accountable to seek and apply justice. As God ordained civil authorities, he placed upon them the responsibility to rule and govern justly. What then is justice? In part, justice is fair treatment based on the law.
Therefore, the application of justice requires a standard. Our civil government operates under such a standard. It is the rule of law. When authorities consider themselves above the law anarchy is not far behind. An orderly and safe society requires all citizens and their leaders to obey the rules of law that govern them.
So it is for the church. The authority of the church is under the word of God. Christ is the King and head of the church. He exercises his lordship through his word. Authority in the church is a granted authority. That which is just and right is determined from the Bible, the church’s standard.
The Bible teaches that to do justice is to do what is right. That which is just is right and fair based upon the standard which is the word of God written.
Micah 6:8 also declares another critical concept. The prophet called God’s people to love kindness. The original word is also translated lovingkindness, steadfast love or mercy. The word reflects the very character of God. Justice and mercy are not opposite sides of the same coin. Mercy stands in contrast to justice. Justice applies the rule of law. Mercy is granted to lawbreakers. Justice is deserved. Mercy is underserved and can only be granted by the benevolent action of a ruler. Mercy and grace are the unmerited favor of God.
Following the revealed truth of God’s word, all men deserve justice. The just and right action of the holy God is condemnation. The Bible is clear on this point throughout. From Genesis to Revelation, God has revealed that all men are born spiritually dead. All men are born in bondage to sin. Sin is defined as lawlessness by the Apostle John (1 John 3:4). Adam’s sin is inherited by every human being. The Apostle Paul wrote that “sin came into the world through one man, and death through sin, and so death spread to all men because all sinned.” (Romans 5:12).
Left on our own, we are all children of God’s wrath (Ephesians 2:3). It’s at this point that the cry “It’s not fair” is often heard. The offense of the truth causes men to define God in their own view. I’ve heard the statement, “My God is a God of love. He wouldn’t send people to hell. It’s not fair or loving.” My response is that the God defined in that statement is not the God of the Bible. God has revealed Himself as “Holy, holy, holy” (Isaiah 6:3; Revelation 4:8).
In the light of God’s holy justice, how can we hope to be saved? The apostles, prophets, and Jesus called people to repent and believe in the gospel. This is God’s ordained means to deliver men and women from this present darkness. The question that lays beneath God’s command to repent and believe in the gospel is “How?” How are men born dead in sin able to repent and believe? The only possible answer is by God’s grace. God extends grace to those whom He chooses. God said that He will have mercy on whom he has mercy (Romans 9:15).
King David wrote Psalm 51. He was confronted in his sin. David did the only thing that is possible. He threw himself upon the mercy of God. This is the truth of man’s only hope. There are only two alternatives. You will either experience God’s perfect justice or receive his mercy.
The Rev. Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
