“Kiss the Son” (Psalm 2:12) is a solemn warning to all leaders, especially in the church. The Psalmist issued this directive considering the sovereignty of God. He asked a question, which is as relevant today as it was when the Psalmist wrote it. “Why do the nations rage and the peoples plot in vain?” (Psalm 2:1). The Psalmist’s question is about God’s sovereign authority.
Surveying the evangelical church, I believe that God’s authority has fallen on deaf ears. This disregard for God’s sovereign authority is evidenced by the way worship services are conducted in most churches today. Many church leaders conclude that worship is primarily about us! The effect is that worship has become a convenience rather than a necessity. Worship services are advertised to attract people by using pithy sayings filled with emotional attractiveness but with little substance.
The past couple of years has set the stage for churches to “re-think” worship. Now we are seeing man’s creativity in advertising for worship. The problem as I see it is that God is missing from the advertisements. This is especially relevant during this holiday season which is all about God’s redemption culminated in the bodily resurrection of his only son, Jesus.
I believe that these advertisements unveil man’s fundamental problem: our desire to be autonomous. We think that we are the center of the universe, and the most important things are physical health and felt needs. Feeding our desire for autonomy, Charles Darwin sought to eliminate the reality of the creator God. His theory was proposed in proving that all creation came about through chance and natural selection. He supposed that if his theory of evolution was true then man could eliminate God.
Most people reject pure Darwinism. Over the years there have been caveats made to Darwin’s original theory. As we learn more about God’s wonderful and marvelous creation, pseudo-intellectuals have modified Darwin’s theory to accommodate the observed intricacies of our universe.
Darwin wrote of one of the weaknesses of his theory. He admitted that the theory of evolution could not explain the complexities of the human eye. He was sure that as technology advanced, those complexities would eventually be explained in evolutionary terms. Today the functions of the human eye are known but the eye’s ability to do all that it can points to God’s purposed design. As we learn more about ourselves and the world around us, Psalm 139:14 gives us great assurance that we are fearfully and wonderfully made by a sovereign Creator.
Still, men suppress the truth in unrighteousness. (Romans 1:18) This is precisely the Psalmist’s point in Psalm 2. Faced with our true place as creatures before a sovereign Creator, we seek to be gods and think that we can “make ourselves safe.” Christians must remind themselves that God is sovereign. He is sovereign over everything especially worship. How we worship is a testimony of God’s sovereignty. He is the object, and he has told us how he wants to be worshiped.
God’s word reveals the reality of “living in Christ” in all circumstances. Psalm 2:11-12 says, “Serve the Lord with fear, and rejoice with trembling. Kiss the son, lest he be angry, and you perish in the way. For his wrath is quickly kindled. Blessed are all who take refuge in him.”
Serving the Lord begins with worship. Worship is humble submission to God. The New Testament calls believers to offer themselves as living sacrifices that are holy and pleasing to God because that is our reasonable worship. (Romans 12:1) I pray that the church will seek God’s deliverance so that we might gather to worship and praise him as he has commanded. “… Let us offer to God acceptable worship, with reverence and awe, for our God is a consuming fire.” (Hebrews 12:28-29)
The Psalmist declared what was at stake for failure to know the truth. He said that Jesus’ anger, judgment, and wrath would be experienced by those who persist in thinking themselves to be gods.
This is not news. Yet, we have allowed the world to shape our behavior. Too many in the church have embraced the world’s view of man-centeredness in their worship.
Jesus said to fear the one who can destroy both our bodies and souls in hell. Don’t be deceived, Jesus is the sovereign Lord. Fear him trusting in his deliverance. He will have the final say. Christian, persevere in being a true disciple of Jesus. Remain in his word. “Kiss the son!” Guard and cherish your worship of him especially as you celebrate Easter.
Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
