This is the time of the year when I look back over the past year. I’m a “list person.” I make lists, it seems, for everything. Most importantly, I make a list of all those blessings that the Lord has poured out on me, our family, and our church.
As I write my list of blessings, it becomes obvious that I’ve forgotten more than I can remember. Yet, one that filled our hearts with great joy was the birth of our eighth grandchild. Gio, our beautiful new grandson, just celebrated his first birthday. His birth was not an easy one. It was life-threatening for both Gio and his mom, our daughter. God protected and strengthened both by his sovereign grace and mercy. Gio’s birth was and is an extraordinary outpouring of God’s grace and blessing.
In addition to my list of blessings, I have another list. This one contains my resolutions for the new year. Somehow though, I always seem to forget the resolutions I sought to accomplish in the past year! Rather than look at my failures, I prefer to look forward. I want to have the certainty that this year I will keep my resolutions. There is one resolution that I know will be met and is at the top of my list. It is to pursue holiness!
This resolution is not unique to me, nor is its certain pursuit prideful. It is a certainty for everyone in Christ. Two things require explanation. The first is the meaning of being in Christ. The second is the meaning of holiness. Both the first and second are rooted in God. Those who are in Christ have been brought there by God, and holiness is God’s work of free grace that progressively makes the one in Christ more and more like him.
The Bible declares that those who are in Christ are chosen by God. “He [God the Father] chose us in him [Christ] before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and blameless before him.” (Ephesians 1:4) Notice that God the Father acted by choosing men and women before he laid the foundation of the world. He chose them to be in Christ. This is all by the sovereign will and action of God. This truth revealed by God is called unconditional election.
So then, those who are in Christ are there solely by the grace of God. (Ephesians 2:8-9) God makes Christians. It is necessary to be clear on what it means to be a Christian. A genuine Christian is a sinner chosen by God to be holy in Christ. God does this through the gospel. The gospel is God’s power to save. (Romans 1:16) God raises a dead sinner to life. Through God’s gift of faith the sinner places his trust in Jesus as he is offered in the gospel.
Salvation doesn’t end there. The resolution that will be kept is that Christians will be made holy. The Bible makes this statement, “If we are faithless, he remains faithful – for he cannot deny himself.” (2 Timothy 2:13) Further, God has said, “He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.” (Philippians 1:6)
God’s will for those who are in Christ is holiness. (1 Thessalonians 4:3) God completes what he starts, but those who are in Christ are not robots. Christians are exhorted to work out their salvation because God is at work in them. (Philippians 2:12-13) I have been made a Christian by God’s grace alone and he causes me to pursue holiness. I have the assurance that I am in Christ by my desire to obey him. God has said that he confirms that I belong to him by His Spirit speaking to my Spirit. (Romans 8:14)
It is a tremendous joy to know that you belong to God. He receives us as we are and loves us so much that he will not let us stay that way. He causes his children to both make the resolution to pursue holiness and keep it. The Bible teaches that we will never be perfect this side of heaven. But, when we leave this life and enter the next, we will be pure, perfect, and our holiness will be brought to completion. May you make the resolution to pursue holiness this year knowing that God is working in you! Soli Deo Gloria
The Rev. Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
