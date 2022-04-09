The Christian Church is both an organism and an organization. She is an organism. The Bible defines her as the body of Christ. (Colossians 1:18) The Church is an organization. The Apostle Paul wrote that Jesus gave gifts to men as the conquering commanders of the ancient world divided the plunder. God revealed His organization of the Church. “He gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the shepherds and teachers.” (Ephesians 4:11) These four offices established by Christ were demonstrations of the diversity of God’s grace as well as his designed organization of the visible body of Christ.
The Church stands upon the teaching of the Apostles. The Twelve Apostles and Paul were chosen by Jesus and appointed by him to be his messengers proclaiming the word of God. These men received the gospel by direct revelation from God. They were witnesses of the risen Lord Jesus. God empowered them to do miracles validating the word they preached. Paul described himself as one who was “untimely born.” He was not with Jesus during his earthly ministry. He saw and heard the risen Lord Jesus on his journey to Damascus.
A prophet was one who spoke for God. The Old Testament records God’s words through the Prophets. The Apostle Paul described New Testament Prophets. (1 Corinthians 14) New Testament prophets were subordinate to apostolic teaching. Since the close of the Canon of Scripture, prophecy in the church is not to give new revelations from God, but to proclaim the truth of his word written.
Evangelists are those who carry the gospel where it has not been heard. They are those who “bring glad tidings.” Evangelists declare that Jesus Christ has come. He came to die for the sins of his people. He was buried and he rose on the third day, all in accordance with the Scriptures. (1 Corinthians 15:3-4)
The fourth office in the church is called “pastor-teacher” or “shepherd-teacher.” This office is the ongoing role of Presbyters/elders called by God to preach and teach the word of God. They are accountable before God to care for the members of the church.
These four offices in the church describe her basic organization. The fourth office requires divine guidance in selecting those who hold it. The Old Testament church gives us the characteristics of the men who hold the office of pastor-teacher, and it applies to all who exercise leadership in the church.
God used Moses’ father-in-law Jethro to give these principles of selection. Exodus 18:21, “Moreover, look for able men from all the people, men who fear God, who are trustworthy and hate a bribe.”
The qualifications for elders and deacons in the church declared by the Apostle Paul in 1 Timothy 3, Titus 1, and by the Apostle Peter in 1 Peter 5 are more detailed descriptions of the basic principles given by Jethro.
Leadership in the Church requires men of ability. Those selected must have capabilities that demonstrate leading rather than following. The word translated “able” comes from a root word that is used to describe battlements, ramparts, or fortresses. Able men are men of conviction, strong principled men who can protect and care for the people.
Leaders in the church must be God-fearers. These men stand out in the congregation as those who openly profess faith in Jesus, live in accordance with their profession and know the importance of corporate worship.
Finally, Jethro advised Moses to look for men who were trustworthy. He added that a trustworthy man “hates bribery.” This man is one who is above reproach. He can’t be “bought.” The word translated “trustworthy” is from the root word for truth. Trustworthiness is a behavioral quality that can only be seen over time. Likewise, the virtue of faithfulness to God is an attribute of a trustworthy man’s character.
The Church is the body of Christ organized by him. She is made up of sinners whom God made saints. He has ordained that the men who lead the people of God must be able, God-fearing, and trustworthy.
This father-in-law’s advice is timeless. This three-fold principle of leadership selection confronts those who have been called to lead and those who are led. It can only be received and applied with humility.
May all who profess Christ pray for the peace and purity of the organized Church. Pray for her leaders to be men of ability, faith, and trustworthiness. Seek to invest in a local Church that displays biblical leadership.
Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
