The world tells us that our value as human beings is based upon our current or potential contribution to society. Now some sociologists teach that the individual has no value except for the socio-economic group that he or she is born into. These so-called experts group all people into one of two groups: oppressors and victims. Some ethicists teach that human life has no more intrinsic value than plants and animals! This philosophy/worldview should shock you because every human life, regardless of ethnicity, race, or socio-economic origin, has a unique value given by the Creator. Genesis 1:26 says, “Then God said, ‘Let us make man in our image, after our likeness.’”
The fact is, there is a God. His existence is undeniable. He has made his divine attributes known by all that he has made. (Romans 1:19-20) The Bible says that there is no other reasonable explanation for the world around us.
But this article is not about the existence of God, directly. Yet, his existence is the basis for the sanctity of human life. The sacredness of human life proceeds out of being made in God’s image. No other creature has been given such a distinction. Because of this, man is accountable to God. We have been set apart by God. We are made in God’s image. One of my favorite Psalms declares, “When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place, what is man that you are mindful of him, and the son of man that you care for him?” (Psalm 8:3-4)
Scripture, in Genesis 1:26, declares that men and women are made in God’s image. The sense of being made in God’s image is likened to objects reflected in a mirror. We are a reflection of God. Distortions of this idea have been offered over the years. For example, Joseph Smith wrote that “God himself was once as we are now, and is an exalted man.” Another famous or infamous personality teaches that God is actually a man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He even goes on to describe God’s arm length.
Grounding ourselves in the truth is the best defense against such false teaching. In other words, know the truth in order to recognize error. So then, what is the truth of being made in God’s image? It cannot mean that mankind looks like God in a physical sense, as the views referenced above teach. God made us male and female! Both men and women bear God’s image. Yet, all reasonable people admit that men and women are not the same.
Bearing God’s image means to have some of the attributes of God. Attributes are those characteristics that define a being. Now I used the word “some” to qualify the attributes of God that we bear. We are not God! No man is immortal. No man is self-existent. No man can make the claim that he had no beginning. Yet, all men can reason, think, and have limited knowledge. All men have a sense of right and wrong.
In bearing these characteristics, we are faced with our limitations. For example, we don’t know everything, despite thinking we might. We don’t always do what is right despite having the moral law written on our hearts. The Bible says that every intention of the thoughts of men’s hearts was only evil continually. (Genesis 6:5)
Yet man’s sinfulness does not eliminate man’s dignity. God made man in his image; male and female he made them as recorded in Genesis chapter one. Two chapters later, the Bible records the fall of Adam and the woman. As a result, all those attributes were marred by the fall. We all still have the God-given attributes, and we also have an inherited sin nature. Adam is referred to as the head of the human race. (Romans 5:12) Along with the dignity of being human comes the responsibility for our actions.
Having said all this, the fact that we are sinners does not remove the dignity which God conveyed by making man in his image. It also does not reduce our responsibility to exercise good management of his creation.
Human life is sacred because God made it so. Remember, no man can change what God ordained. You have dignity and value because the sovereign God made you in his image!
The Rev. Louis B. Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
