Years ago, I remember sitting in our family room watching a Christian television program. The star of the show announced one of his future crusades by calling people to come “expecting a miracle.” The dictionary defines a miracle as a supernatural event.
Naturally, my interest was heightened by such an announcement. Contrary to this showman’s claim, there is a miracle that makes the bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ a reality. Our hope rests upon the genuineness of this miracle. The miracle to which I refer is the incarnation. The meaning of the Incarnation is God in the flesh.
The Prophet Isaiah predicted this miracle. “Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” (Isaiah 7:14) God’s promise was fulfilled in 4 B.C. with the birth of Jesus. Matthew wrote, “Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall call his name Immanuel (which means, God with us). (Matthew 1:23)
The incarnation was so important that God spoke through His prophets throughout the Old Testament declaring the absolute necessity of the God-Man. It is a miracle that we simply cannot adequately understand, but we receive it as the absolute truth because God said it. Our hope of eternal life is real because the miracle of Jesus’ birth was real.
The Apostle Paul took the opportunity of rivalry and disunity in the church to declare both the explicit and implicit meaning of the Incarnation. “Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who, though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but made himself nothing, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross. Therefore God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Philippians 2:5-11)
The first explicit revelation is that the incarnation is the ultimate definition of humility. God, the Creator of all, condescended to lower himself and take upon himself human nature. God came to earth as a man. All the while, he remained divine. He voluntarily set aside his glory. No analogy is adequate to describe Jesus’ humiliation in the Incarnation and his crucifixion.
Further, Paul wrote that Jesus was born of woman, born under the law to redeem those who were under the law. (Galatians 4:4) Jesus was fully man, but a man without sin. Jesus was born without sin because he was born out of the natural course. He was miraculously born of Mary who conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit.
Because of Jesus’ humility in fully submitting to the law in obedience to God the Father even unto death upon a cross those who are in Christ are accepted by God because of his blood and righteousness. Apart from Jesus’ incarnation we would never be able to have a relationship with God. The incarnation led to the satisfaction of the Law’s demands. Because of his perfect sacrifice our sins have been paid for.
Second, Paul also wrote of Jesus’ exaltation. Because of his perfect obedience to his Father, even to death on a cross, God gave him the name that is above every name. That name is Lord. The Father gave Jesus to be the Master of all that exists. Jesus said, “all authority in heaven and on earth” was given to Him. (Matthew 28:18)
In summation, Paul wrote of God’s purpose in the Incarnation. Everything about the Incarnation is for the glory of God, the Father! The entirety of God’s plan of redemption is for His glory!
The Incarnation leading to Jesus’ resurrection has an implicit affect. The implication is that those who are in Christ have died with him and are raised with him. They are joint heirs of heaven with him.
Christmas is a celebration of this miracle of miracles. Believers celebrate the one who set aside his glory, died for our sins, was raised and now rules all things.
The Rev. Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
