"The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand; repent and believe in the gospel…Let us go on to the next towns, that I may preach there also, for that is why I came out." (Mark 1:15, 38)
From God's mouth to man's ears, such is the written word of God. (2 Timothy 3:16) The central message of the Bible is God's plan of redemption through the person and work of Jesus Christ as he is offered in the gospel.
Jesus said His public ministry was to preach. He preached God's command in response to the arrival of his kingdom. "Repent and believe in the gospel." Both verbs "repent and believe" are in the present tense, imperative mood. The imperative is the mood of command. The present tense describes current, on-going action. Therefore, both repenting and believing are current ongoing actions commanded by God.
Jesus gave two reasons for obeying his dual command. The first was the "time is fulfilled." The second, "the kingdom of God is at hand."
The first was a reference to Daniel's prophecy. (Daniel 9:25) It was confirmed by the Apostle Paul in Galatians 4:4. This time of fulfillment was in fact the time set in eternity by God for the Messiah's arrival on earth. Jesus read Isaiah 61:1-2a in the synagogue, and he declared that he was the one prophesied who would proclaim the "year of the Lord's favor." (see Luke 4:18-21) In other words, Jesus declared that at his coming God was commanding men and women to call upon him and be saved. The Apostle Peter boldly told the religious leaders in Jerusalem," there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved." (Acts 4:12)
The second reason given by Jesus was not separate and distinct from the first. The kingdom of God, namely the rule of God was at hand. Jesus the King and Lord, the one who rules all things, was physically amid his hearers. The King who rules all men and has absolute authority (Matthew 28:18) commanded repentance and faith.
Repentance and faith are gifts from God that go together. Repentance is a change of mind to turn away from sin. Faith is trust in and reliance upon the object who is Jesus. When God converts a sinner into a saint, he gives these two gifts of repentance and faith. Those converted by God turn away from sin and turn to Jesus. Every day Christians repent, turn from their sins, and turn to Christ. Paul explained the action of a converted sinner in Romans 6:11. "So you must consider yourselves dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus." Both God-given gifts continue throughout every Christian's life. We live repenting and believing, turning from our sin, and relying upon the perfect righteousness of Christ.
Jesus was very specific in his command. He commanded believing in the gospel. Men are commanded to believe in the gospel. Why? The answer is simple and clear. "The gospel is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes…" (Romans 1:16)
Gospel means good news. The good news is, "Christ died for our sins in accordance with the Scriptures, that He was buried, that He was raised on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures" (1 Corinthians 15:3-4).
We are all children of God's wrath, deserving hell. But God is "rich in mercy." (Ephesians 2:4) He chose some for heaven. The only way to heaven is through Jesus as He is offered in the gospel. Rely upon and turn to the only begotten one, Jesus, not born but eternally proceeding from the Father. Those destined for heaven rely upon Jesus' perfect life and his perfect sacrifice for sins. This reliance is not by our strength and power. It is by the power of the Holy Spirit working in us. The gospel is good news because God applies it to those whom he has chosen.
Therefore, he who has ears to hear the Savior's command, repent and believe in the gospel. "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God." (Ephesians 2:8)
I close with God's exclusive command, "There is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved" (Acts 4:12 ESV).
The Rev. Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
