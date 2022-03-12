The world is being confronted by evil. Many are overwhelmed and wonder, “Who’s in charge?” Or “How could God allow these atrocities to continue?”
Rather than honestly seeking to answer the ultimate question, “Who’s in charge,” the blame-game is ongoing. Everyone seeks someone else to blame; some even blame God. We fix blame in our minds as it suits us. The reality is the evil dictator of Russia is to blame. He continues to brutally oppress others while the West continues to fund his military campaign by purchasing oil motivated by the false notion of man-made climate change.
Why don’t our leaders recognize that they allowed Russia to hold eastern Europe hostage to their oil? When can we expect our leaders to have more concern for the people they govern than for protecting their power?
Nevertheless, the Ukrainian people are facing evil. Civilians are targeted; Russia is attempting to crush all hope. The ultimate question remains. Who’s in charge amid this evil?
It is necessary to investigate root causes for this Ukrainian disaster. It is prudent to seek ways to avoid such evil in the future. But finding the root cause of this crisis is not my purpose. It is to point to the sovereignty of God and thereby give us hope.
God is in charge! By the plain meaning of the word, “God,” he must be in charge or he’s not God.
The Bible reveals the character of the true God. The Bible is God’s self-revelation. He has revealed his character by way of declaring his attributes. One of God’s attributes is his sovereignty.
Years ago, a man in a church that I served was concerned about using the word “sovereignty.” He said no one understood that word anymore. My response to him was that we shouldn’t stop using words because people may not understand them. Rather our response would be more edifying if we explained the meaning of important words such as sovereignty. It is this word which provides the answer to our question. We know God is in charge because he is sovereign. Jesus said “All authority in heaven and earth” had been given to him. (Matthew 28:18)
God not only revealed his sovereignty by declarative statements such as Matthew 28:18, but he also revealed it through historic narratives. One such timely historical narrative is recorded in Daniel 4: 34-37. The human author, Daniel, a faithful worshiper of God, recorded an incident that involved a king who thought he was the be-all and the end-all. The king’s name was Nebuchadnezzar. He was a ruthless man, king of the ancient Babylonian Empire. This king had a very confusing dream about a huge tree that “a holy one from heaven” ordered to be chopped down. God empowered Daniel to interpret the dream. Daniel’s interpretation predicted that the king would be humbled until he acknowledged the one true God. The tree in the king’s dream was him.
After a time, because of the king’s pride, God drove him mad. He made him act and appear animal-like. At the time appointed by God, the king’s senses returned to him. Daniel recorded what the king said. Nebuchadnezzar said this about God, “His dominion is an everlasting dominion, and his kingdom endures from generation to generation; all the inhabitants of the earth are accounted as nothing, and he does according to his will among the host of heaven and among the inhabitants of the earth; and none can stay his hand or say to him, “What have you done?”’
This radical statement was spoken by a pagan king. The king was humbled by God and caused by him to see the truth. He declared that all creatures are under the sovereign authority of God. He rules over every man’s action, and he holds him responsible. This great and mighty ruler who thought he was a god was used by God to declare his eternal rule.
Some teach that God’s sovereignty is limited by man’s will. The Bible says God will make even the mighty submit to him either now, at death, or, when Jesus returns. God is sovereign even over the ruler of Russia. God’s rule is absolute. God is in charge regardless of whether we think he is or not! Jesus is Lord of lords and King of kings, whether we believe it or not. This is our comfort in the face of evil. Those who do evil will face God’s wrath!
The Rev. Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
