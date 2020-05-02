Hi Folks!
No school board election until Nov. 3, 2020; As a result of the proclamation by Gov. Greg Abbott authorizing the postponement of the May 2, 2020 election until Nov. 3, 2020, the board of trustees of Millsap ISD has ordered the postponement of the trustee election as well. Three school board trustees will be elected on Nov. 3, 2020.
The Millsap Neighborhood Home and Garden Club is having a garage sale on May 14, 15 and 16 at Dianna French’s house (316 Brazos), which is west of the digital sign. Others on Brazos are also having sales. Those in the community are welcomed to have sales if they are comfortable with doing so. Customers are encouraged to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines. There will be a collection box at the Garden Club sale in support of our community food bank housed at FBC Millsap.
The Community Food Bank (also known as Helping Hands) would like everyone to know how grateful its volunteers are for the support received from area churches and organizations. The food bank provides canned foods, toiletries, boxed items and some meat. Anyone in Millsap and the surrounding area is welcomed. No one will be turned away. The community clothes closet is also available. The food bank and clothes closet is open Tuesday mornings from 8:30 to 10 a.m. All visits are confidential.
Mother’s Day is next weekend. The first Mother’s Day service was celebrated in 1908 by Anna Jarvis who used carnations because it was her own mother’s favorite plant. Legend says carnations first appeared at the birth place of Christ.
What flowers make you think of your mom? My mom loved all flowers, but roses were probably her favorite.
Have a safe and restful week.
THOUGHT: Be honest, be nice. Be a flower, not a weed.
