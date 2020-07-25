The 2020-2021 school year is fast approaching for the Mineral Wells Rams and it is sure to be one for the ages. Like most Texas schools, we are beginning our school year with a mix of remote learning and on-campus learning and a slew of new safety precautions. Because this is all very new territory for most K-12 schools, there are naturally a great number of uncertainties.
Uncertainties — big and small — are confronting students, parents, teachers, and administrators. Questions abound. Should I send my child to school or keep her at home? Will I be safe teaching my classes? If I study from home, will I be able to keep up? How will we handle a child who refuses to wear his mask?
Uncertainty is not usually our friend. When we aren’t sure what will happen, we often speculate, and when we speculate, our minds tend to gravitate toward the worst possible outcomes. Maybe it’s a survival mechanism — we hope for the best but plan for the worst. But the upshot is this: uncertainty breeds fear.
And what chases fear away? Well, one thing that can chase away fear is trust.
In Mineral Wells ISD, we strive daily to create and preserve an atmosphere of trust among our staff and among our parents and students. The process of preparing for schooling in the age of COVID-19 has certainly been challenging for all parties. Our hope is that the work that has been done and continues to be done to prepare for this new reality will reveal a districtwide commitment to the well-being of our students — both their physical well-being and their academic well-being. Mineral Wells ISD is committed to meeting our students’ needs by providing them a world-class education in the safest environment possible. That was our goal prior to this sorry virus and it will still be our goal when COVID-19 is a memory.
John Kuhn is the superintendent of Mineral Wells ISD.
