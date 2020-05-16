I now wear a mask every time I leave my house and go into a business and restaurant. I plan to do so as long as we are faced with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the right thing to do to protect yourself, at-risk family members and others.
However, you may have not have figured out how to eat or drink with a mask on. Do you take it off or pull it up between bites?
As states ease their stay-at-home orders and people return to venturing out of the house, your question of how to eat or drink while wearing a face mask is one that is likely to come up frequently.
If you do plan to eat when out in public, you should carefully take your mask off completely without touching the outside of the mask. The best practice is not to reuse the mask before it be can be properly cleaned. One option would be to have a second, cleaned mask that you can put on after eating. Also, before eating, you need to wash or sanitize your hands after removing your mask.
It is also important to know how to take off your mask safely, because proper use of face masks might help restrict the spread of the virus from an infected person or prevent a healthy person from becoming infected. Improper use could cause the opposite.
Masks and cloth face coverings should be handled assuming they are contaminated with the virus causing COVID-19. Face coverings should be removed without touching the outside of it or your eyes, nose or mouth. The mask or face covering should be immediately placed with dirty laundry or stored in a plastic bag until they can be properly cleaned.
Also, people should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose or mouth when removing their face covering, and they should wash their hands immediately after removing their mask. Face coverings can be an effective means of slowing the spread of the infectious agent for many respiratory illnesses and might help slow the spread of COVID-19.
When choosing and wearing a face mask, the CDC says the mask should:
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of your face.
- Be secured with ties or ear loops.
- Include multiple layers of fabric.
- Allow for breathing without restriction.
- Be able to be laundered and machine-dried without damaging or changing its shape.
- Cover your mouth and nose with no gaps between your face and the mask.
Additionally, the CDC says to:
- Wash or sanitize your hands before putting on a mask, every time the covering is touched and immediately after removing the mask.
- Put the mask on, grasp the mask and pinch it at the ear loops or grasp the upper ties. For ear-loop-style masks, secure the ear loops behind the ears. For tie-back-style masks, secure the upper ties behind your head first, then secure the lower ties behind your head. Always put the same side of a reused mask against the face.
- Remove the mask slowly and carefully without touching the outside of it or the eyes, nose or mouth. Remove ear-loop masks by holding the ear loops. Remove tie-back masks by untying the lower ties first and the upper ties last; ensure that the ties don’t fall into the clean, interior side of the mask. If the mask will be reused, place it in a bag until it can be laundered.
- Wash the cloth mask after each use with regular detergent and warm/hot water, then dry it thoroughly in the dryer.
It’s also important that you don’t wear a mask that hasn’t been cleaned thoroughly, or one that is soiled, torn, saturated or damaged.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent.
