When I was a boy growing up in East Dallas, I got my haircuts at the Skillman Barbershop. There was a shoe shine man there named Willie who was also a preacher on Sundays. When he wasn’t shining shoes or sweeping up hair, he was studying his Bible. He wore a white cotton jacket and on each lapel there was a pin. One pin said, “While You Wait” (an invitation for a shoe shine while the customer waited for a haircut) and the other pin proclaimed, “Jesus Saves.” Over the years, I have realized how those two buttons — seemingly unrelated — express the good news of our faith. While we wait ... Jesus saves!
We spend most of our lives waiting on one thing or another: to grow up, to graduate, to get a job, to find the right person, to get married, to reach the pinnacle of success or to retire. We wait for babies to be born, for elections to be held, for paychecks to come, for crops to mature or for terrible burdens to be lifted. Day to day we wait in line at the grocery store, or to see the doctor, or for the mail to come or for Christmas. Sometimes we wait for what we dread and other times we look forward to what will fill us with joy. Today we wait for the pandemic to be over so that we can return to “normal life.” We all are “waiters” — and, if you are like me, not very patient about it.
The Bible has a lot to say about waiting. The people of God were always waiting on something — for example, to possess the Promised Land, to return from exile, to greet the Messiah. The prophet Isaiah promised, “They that wait upon the Lord, shall renew their strength” (40:31). Whether it’s the Hebrew Scriptures or the New Testament, the message is that we don’t wait alone and that what we do while we wait is crucial.
Jesus spent much of his time talking about waiting for the kingdom of God that was coming, not only in the future, but also in the present. In Matthew 25, he uses three practical stories that show us how to wait — the bridesmaids who brought extra oil for their lamps in anticipation that it could be a long night, the servants who invested their master’s possessions while he was away on a long journey, and the people who cared for the needy and thus, unwittingly, ministered to their Lord himself while he was “away.” All three stories challenge us to examine what we are doing in “this meantime.” Jesus’ three stories suggest that what we do while we wait often determines our outcomes.
The miraculous and the lucky, on closer examination, have their roots in preparation. J. Frank Dobie, who spent his life discovering and preserving Texas’ folklore, wrote: “Luck is being ready for chance.” He believed that most of the “lucky finds” were made by people who, because of preparation, had the ability to recognize and seize the moment. Later, University of Texas football coach Darrell Royal taught his players: “Luck is when preparation meets opportunity.”
So what are we doing while we wait impatiently for this pandemic to be over and our “freedom and safety” to be restored? Are we making preparations for the long haul if the virus keeps spreading? Are we doing our best with the recourses we have at hand? Are we helping those in need around us? If we are, Willie’s message will come true for us. While you wait...Jesus saves!
John Paul Carter is a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.