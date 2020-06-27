A common malady of mankind is selective amnesia. When problems occur or plans aren’t working, or our lives are less than we think we deserve, our first impulse is to find someone to blame. The last place that we look is ourselves. No matter what the issue, political, church, home or society the cause of failure or dysfunction is sought outside of ourselves.
For example, our current social strife, motivated by so-called social justice, not reflective of justice social or otherwise, but rather based in cultural Marxism. Which is the philosophy that seeks to transfer power and money from one group to another in order to achieve a perceived equality. There are several stages through which efforts or movements such as this inevitably pass. One is called “reward of the non-participants.” Another is “persecution of the innocent.” Within each is an activity called “fixing the blame.” When a problem or event occurs, an effort ensues to fix the blame on a group. Individual responsibility doesn’t seem to matter. The important thing is to hold some group responsible. In this current movement the group that is always to blame is the so-called privileged group. People are segregated by race, gender, sexual orientation, biblical Christian, conservative or liberal. The oppressed groups are those who have been designated as “minorities” (an exception is women, declared a minority). The oppressors are those in the mainstream of our society, those who have absolute standards of morality and belief.
If you come across words such as “social justice” or intersectionality know that you are being drawn into a discussion to manipulate not to address truth. Some Christian leaders have tried to Christianize those terms, but their efforts are fools’ errands.
Social justice has nothing to do with justice. It has everything to do with the transfer of power and resources from the oppressors to the oppressed. Once designated to be in one group, it is a permanent designation.
Intersectionality is the term used to assign levels of being oppressed or of oppressing. For example, if you are a homosexual black woman, you are in the oppressed group. If you are a white man who is conservative both politically and biblically, you are a member of the oppressor group. Each attribute intersects to elevate your level of either oppressor or oppressed.
Contrary to this new cultural Marxism, the word of God declares that there is only one group to which all mankind belong. This group is called the human race. Further, the word of God also declares that there is only one sub-group within the main group of the human race. All men are members of the human race. All men are born in Adam. God chooses some out of the human race to be in Christ, the last Adam. The idea of racism came out of Darwinian Evolution not Scripture.
Concerning the current activity of blaming groups, God assessed the individual’s desire to fix the blame and said, “What do you mean by repeating this proverb concerning the land of Israel, ‘The fathers have eaten sour grapes, and the children’s teeth are set on edge’? As I live, declares the Lord God, this proverb shall no more be used by you in Israel. Behold, all souls are mine; the soul of the father as well as the soul of the son is mine; the soul who sins shall die.” (Ezekiel 18:2-4)
God said to fix the blame, or deny responsibility was like a father eating sour grapes and his child experiencing the sour taste. God said that is not so. Rather each one is responsible for his sin. Denying our responsibility will not make it go away. We will all stand before a holy God and give Him an account for our own individual actions.
Focus on groups is neither biblical nor proceeding from “common sense.” Men and women are not identified by their pathology, gender or the color of their skin. Men and women are either in Adam or in Christ. Our hope is not to pass power and resources to another group. Our only hope is the gospel which is the power of God unto salvation. I thank God that each person is unique. I thank God that there are many differences within the human race. Yet, I know that in Christ, “there is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female,” for all in Christ are one!
The Rev. Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
