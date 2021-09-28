Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 92F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.