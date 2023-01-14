WILLIAMS: Welcome to the 118th Congress

It is an honor to officially be sworn in as the Representative for Texas’ 25th Congressional district.
From fighting for lower taxes, supporting Main Street America, securing our border and defending our Constitutional freedoms, I look forward to continuing to work to be a voice for my constituents and represent their concerns in the United States House of Representatives.
Starting in 2023, several new counties have joined TX-25, and I am eager to serve all the great new communities in North Texas. My office is happy to provide a variety of services to constituents. Whether it is needing help with a federal agency, ordering a flag, requesting tours during a visit to Washington DC, renewing your passport, or assisting veterans, my office is ready to help constituents. You can visit Williams.House.Gov to learn more.
Additionally, I am honored to officially announce I have been selected to serve as chairman of the House Committee on Small Business. As a lifelong small business owner in North Texas, I have firsthand experience dealing with the current problems facing America’s job creators, from out-of-control inflation to broken supply chains. As the Republican majority works on solutions to these pressing issues, it is essential we have a small business owner at the helm of this committee to be the voice for Main Street America.
Under my leadership, the committee will be a fierce advocate for free market principles and pro-growth policies that have been stifled during the past two years. This committee will conduct rigorous oversight over the Biden administration and the costly regulations wreaking havoc on our hardworking business owners. North Texas is home to many great small businesses, and I look forward to serving them and all our great small businesses across the country in the 118th Congress.
Roger Williams represents the 25th congressional district of Texas, located in North Texas which stretches from Tarrant County in the east to Callahan County in the west.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.