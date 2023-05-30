If you’ve ever been to Arlington, Virginia, you’ve more than likely visited the Arlington National Cemetery. The cemetery is the final resting place for more than 300,000 of America’s greatest heroes. Starting from the Civil War to the recent conflicts, the cemetery has provided a solemn place to reflect upon the sacrifices made by the men and women of the United States Armed Forces in the name of our country since 1866.
Closer to home, the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery is home to about 460,000 veterans. It’s the sixth national cemetery in Texas and the 118th in the national cemetery system. There’s just something about seeing those rows and rows of white headstones that strikes your soul.
On Monday, we celebrated those who were killed in battle as we mark another Memorial Day. Formerly known as Decoration Day, the holiday began during the Civil War when family members placed flowers on the graves of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
After World War I, as the day came to be observed in honor of those who had died in all U.S. wars, its name changed from Decoration Day to Memorial Day. Since 1971 Memorial Day has been observed on the last Monday in May.
One of the most common observations of Memorial Day is the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery. There are also religious services, parades and speeches across the United States.
However you decided to celebrate the holiday, don’t forget the reason it exists — to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.
