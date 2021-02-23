Through water shortages, power outages and a frigid temperatures, the last week has tested the generosity, resilience and fortitude of our people.
Now it’s time for our leaders exercise that same fight.
By now, you’re probably aware of the hot water — no pun intended — that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is in after millions were left without power.
ERCOT ordered a series of rolling blackouts intended to protect the grid from catastrophic failure, but instead, households were left without power for days before operations had “returned to normal” five days after the blackouts started.
With the Texas Legislative Session underway, state leaders have spoken out against the incident, calling it “completely unacceptable.”
Gov. Greg Abbott last week declared an emergency item for lawmakers to investigate the state’s main electric grid operator.
State Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, said the mandatory winterization of power generators and systems has been added to the Legislature’s emergency agenda.
“Much fault will be found at the regulatory levels or ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission,” he said. “Some companies within the electric power industry have failed. And there will be blame to lay at the feed to the Texas Legislature where I serve.
“The important thing is to correct this where it will never happen again. I commit to you that we will get this done.”
Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, told constituents he understands and feels their frustration.
“In the Texas Senate, I will be fighting to hold ERCOT accountable and make sure that the appropriate reforms are made so that Texans aren’t put in this position again,” he said.
The Associated Press reported around 70 deaths were attributed to the snow, ice and frigid temperatures nationwide — most of them were from Texas.
More than a dozen were people found perished in homes that had lost heat. One of them was an 11-year-old boy from the Houston area.
To say this is unacceptable is an understatement.
Legislators, we are holding you accountable for your promises.
