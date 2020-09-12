These are tense times we’re living in -- so much going on, so many issues, and at times, it seems we are more divided than ever.
Recently, the phrase, “We’re all in this together,” has started to circulate, and as we look back on Patriot Day Friday, that statement might be as needed as it’s ever been.
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance falls on Sept. 11 each year. The official proclamation of the holiday was issued by President Barack Obama in 2016 to “honor all who lost their lives in the heartbreaking attacks of Sept. 11 and all who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country in the years that followed.”
It’s been 19 years since the devastating attacks of 9/11. On that day, nearly 3,000 innocent men, women and children, who were just going about their normal routines, were killed.
If you ask most anybody what they were doing that day, they could tell you with near-perfect clarity. As the news came in via word of mouth, or radio, or television, for a moment we all stood still.
But out of those ashes rose the passion and compassion of the American people. We all came together as one -- differences in gender, race, regional location or political parties mattered none.
Even other countries offered their support. The front page of a French newspaper proclaimed the headline “Nous sommes tous Américains,” translated to “We are all Americans.” A group of 20,000 people in Berlin marched to show their support of the U.S.Tens of thousands of people in Beijing left flowers, cards and wreaths on the sidewalk out front of the U.S. Embassy.
For a moment, we were all in it together.
In theory, it shouldn’t take a tragedy to make us all come together. But in reality, we’re all guilty of going about our lives, taking time, people and life for granted.
We encourage you to take some of the lessons learned from that tragedy 19 years ago and apply it today -- be courteous of others, help those in need, let your loved ones know you care, and remember -- we are all Americans, and we’re all in this together.
Weatherford Democrat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.