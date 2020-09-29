While all eyes are on the numbers of coronavirus deaths, heart disease remains the No. 1 cause of death in the United States.
Tuesday is World Heart Day, which leads us to informing our readers why it’s so important to keep an eye on your heart health.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions, over 30 million Americans have been diagnosed with heart disease.
It’s the leading cause of death — claiming 17.2 million lives every year. One person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.
About 655,000 Americans die from heart disease each year — that’s 1 in every 4 deaths.
Heart disease costs the United States about $219 billion each year. This includes the cost of healthcare services, medicines and lost productivity because of death.
There are ways to help that number decline. Taking care of yourself is the No. 1 key.
High blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease. Other medical conditions that put you at higher risk for heart disease include diabetes, obesity, an unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol use.
The American Heart Association can provide you with a wealth of knowledge about heart disease and how to live a healthy lifestyle.
The most basic tips are simple: healthy eating, healthy lifestyle and fitness. The AHA also suggests adopting a pet to create a healthy bond to help you live longer.
For more information, visit heart.org.
We will continue to provide news stories about health issues as we want to help our readers live long, happy lives.
