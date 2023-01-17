Martin Luther King Jr. Day is typically marked by social media posts quoting the civil rights warrior, and while it’s certainly beneficial to be reminded of his words, King was more a man of action than talk.
The activist and preacher led marches and peaceful protests, and he wasn’t afraid to speak truth to those in power who turned a blind eye to racism and hatred. King also stood up for the impoverished and gave a voice to the voiceless.
For his efforts, he was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. But MLK Day celebrates King’s birth, which was much more important than his death. King’s courage in the face of hatred and bigotry serves as a great example of true patriotism and heroism over 50 years after his murder.
Honoring King isn’t a one-day-a-year charge. We don’t have to lead a protest or march daily, but we should stand up for just causes, oppose intolerance and seek peaceful resolutions to the problems of our time just like King did during his all-too-short life.
We spend a lot of time arguing opinions and ideas, insulting each other on social media and dividing ourselves. While robust discussion and debate can be useful, actions speak louder than words. If we want to change the world for the better, we have to put our cell phones down, get out of our homes and face our challenges directly, not from behind a computer screen.
In our community, there are a lot of needs. There’s a rising homeless population that needs help. There are kids that need mentors. There are those down on their luck that need a hand up. There are organizations addressing issues that need volunteers and financial support.
Civically, there are municipal elections this year. King and other civil rights leaders fought, and in many cases, died, for the right for Black people to vote. Yet all too often, we can’t be bothered to do a little research and cast a ballot. Such an attitude is an insult to those brave men and women who marched in places like Selma, Alabama who just wanted to be treated fairly and humanely.
We honor them by engaging in our communities, learning about issues and holding elected officials accountable. And for most of us, it’s just a sacrifice of time. We’re not going to be hosed by police officers, beaten or shot for attempting to vote or have our voices heard.
But if we take our freedoms for granted, they can evaporate.
Let’s resolve in 2023 to be people of positive action, and not just talk.
This editorial was originally published in the News and Tribune (Indiana), a CNHI sister paper of the Weatherford Democrat.
