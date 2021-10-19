October is the perfect time to add a furry pet to your family. Why not do it while supporting your local shelters?
October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals sponsors the event to promote the adoption of dogs from local shelters.
About 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year, according to the ASPCA. The American Humane Society founded Adopt A Dog Month in 1981 in response to the growing number of shelter dogs. They also encourage spaying and neutering to help curb the rise in unwanted pets.
There are multiple benefits to adopting a pet, such as increased activity and social interaction for both the pet and their owner during daily walks.
At the Mineral Wells and Weatherford Parker County animal shelters, there are many adoptable pets waiting to meet you.
The shelter has been closed recently because of the pandemic, so those interested can view the available pets online and set up meet and greets or adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. Make an appointment by emailing animalshelter@mineralwellstx.gov or animals@weatherfordtx.gov.
Adoption fees vary by shelter for dogs and cats, but the fee does include:
• Spay/neuter
• Rabies and age-appropriate vaccinations
• Microchip
• Other core vaccinations.
The shelters will also hold adoption specials throughout the year, where pets may be adopted for a special fee for a certain period.
If you aren’t in a position to adopt a dog, consider donating to or volunteering at a shelter. The animals at the shelter love to be walked and played with while they wait for their forever home.
If you have already adopted from the shelter, thank you for supporting them.
For information about adopting from the Mineral Wells Animal Shelter, visit https://www.mineralwellstx.gov/108/Animal-Shelter or call 940-328-7752. Those interested in more information about the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter can visit https://www.weatherfordtx.gov/15/Animal-Shelter or call 817-598-4111.
Weatherford Democrat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.