Last week Texans learned that the term “first responders” doesn’t apply to just law enforcement and the medical field.
While thousands have been stuck at home during the bitter temperatures and avoided the treacherous roads, not everyone has that option. There are many that took the risk to help others.
First responders can be the linemen from the electricity companies that braved sub-zero temperatures to spend hours on electrical lines to ensure they didn’t freeze and cause more outages than just the rolling blackouts.
First responders can be the nation’s 1.7 million water workers, with the ones in Texas who worked around the clock to restore water service to thousands of homes.
First responders can be the plumbers going house to house fixing frozen and burst pipes. And don’t forget the restoration companies helping those who have experienced that repair the damage.
First responders can be the grocery store employees who braved the dangerous roads to get to work and fill the shelves the best they could with what they had in inventory until trucks could deliver.
And, of course, the police and firefighters can’t be left out. They’ve been picking up people from their powerless homes and taking them somewhere safe and warm.
While there, restaurants across towns have stepped in to donate food for them, three meals a day. Other businesses and residents have brought water, blankets and more for those at warming stations and those stuck in their homes with no power.
City officials and community members in Weatherford and surrounding areas took to the streets to find the homeless and took them to hotels to keep them warm.
We thank all first responders, no matter what field they’re in, for all their hard work this week to keep Texas going.
