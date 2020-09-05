To vote for local and national leaders in November, you must be registered to vote by Oct. 5. Why wait?
September is National Voter Registration Month and we challenge you to make sure you are registered to cast a ballot.
Early voting is Oct. 13-30.
Voters must be registered to elect party candidates at all levels, all the way from the presidential race right down to our contested local races.
It’s important for all of us to take ownership in the civic life of our community. That starts by casting a vote, but you can’t do that if you aren’t registered.
If you’re not sure whether you’re eligible, here are the rules. You may register to vote if:
• You are a United States citizen.
• You are a resident of the county where you submit the application.
• You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
• You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
• You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
If you think you might already be registered to vote, here’s how to check. Visit teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do online, then enter your birth date and one of the following:
• Your Texas driver’s license number, if you provided it when you registered to vote.
• Your Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.
• Your first and last name and your county of residence.
If you aren’t registered and you wish to register to vote, you can get a copy of a voter registration form from the Parker County Elections office, 1112 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford, the Palo Pinto County Elections office at 435 Oak St. in Palo Pinto or download and print the form from votetexas.gov.
Alternatively, if you have internet access, you can visit register2vote.org from a smartphone, computer or tablet to check your voter registration status and provide your information online to have a completed form mailed to you.
Once you have a completed form, don’t forget to sign it and turn it in to your local voter registrar’s office either in person or by mail.
Just make sure you complete your form and either get it in the mail with a postmark no later than Oct. 5, or drop it off in person by that date at the appropriate office.
If you have any questions about registering to vote, call Parker County elections at 817-598-6185 or Palo Pinto County elections at 940-659-1217.
