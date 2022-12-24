Among the first bills filed for consideration during the upcoming legislative session are two that would erode your ability to know what your local governments are up to.
In essence, bills by Rep. Matt Shaheen of Plano and Rep. Ernest Bailes of Sheppard would remove requirements that counties, cities and school districts post public notices in local newspapers.
Going on two centuries in Texas, newspapers have been trusted guardians and public purveyors of important information arising from the decisions and deliberations of your elected leaders. In the spirit of keeping government clean and transparent, public notice laws were passed long ago so citizens would be kept aware of the intended actions of their elected representatives and others in positions of public trust. We speak about things like recommended tax rates, budgets, public hearings on land use, and proposed ordinances that could have significant and long-lasting implications for citizens. For anyone who cares to look, timely information on the mechanics of local government is readily available in one convenient place — the public notices section of your local newspaper.
If Shaheen and Sheppard have their way those notices will disappear from your paper and instead be posted across a far flung array of websites, social media platforms and “alternative media.” In short, one-stop shopping becomes a scavenger hunt. A concentrated stream of timely public information becomes diluted and accountability is weakened.
Every legislative session, we hear the same tired refrain: “Newspaper subscriptions are expensive. Government entities could publish notices for free on their own websites. Newspaper readership is dwindling.”
True, there is a cost to receive your community newspaper. The Weatherford Democrat, however, publishes public notices on its website for anyone to access. In fact, we run public notices from cities, counties and school districts across the entire state of Texas as well as 13 other states. In addition, the Texas Press Association maintains a website —Texaslegalnotices.com — that posts all public and legal notices throughout the state at no charge to local governments.
As for the argument that running notices is an unnecessary expense to local governments, we say what service is not an expense? A small percentage increase in employee healthcare insurance premiums far exceeds publishing costs. How many times does a city or county contract with outside consultants or contractors for street repairs when they have their own in-house engineers and crews? Further, how much does it cost to maintain a government website? What does a city pay for an IT department? How much in salary and benefits does it cost for someone to update a website?
Lastly, readership of newspapers and their digital versions still exceeds any other medium, and newspaper readers are more likely to be civically engaged. It is true that print subscriptions rates have declined as people turn to digital. Weekday print circulation decreased 19% from a six-month period in 2019 to a three-month period in 2020, according to the Alliance for Audited Media. However, digital weekday subscriptions rose 26% from 2019 to 2020, according to AAM. The Weatherford Democrat for example averages nearly 86,000 unique visitors to its website each month. Each one of those visitors has unfettered access to public notices.
The bills by Shaheen, Bailes and the lookalikes sure to follow are not designed to keep the public informed. They appear to be written to accommodate big tech companies eager to capture the revenue that now goes to community newspapers and to benefit those with little interest in keeping the public informed. These are bad bills. We urge Texas lawmakers to reject them.
Parts of this editorial were originally published in the Greenville Herald-Banner, a CNHI sister publication of the Weatherford Democrat.
