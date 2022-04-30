When it was announced earlier this month that the Mineral Wells chamber would not be hosting its customary candidate forum, it created a bit of flap on social media.
The chamber has historically conducted a forum featuring local candidates. For the May 7 election, there are two contested races in Mineral Wells — Mayor Regan Johnson facing challenger and former mayor Chris Perricone, and Ward 3’s Beth Watson facing challenger David Guye.
This election is a little tricky, however, given that both incumbents were on the city council when Perricone was mayor. So they’ve been a party to circumstances leading up to the pending litigation between Perricone and the city.
As such, the incumbents were reportedly advised by the city attorney not to participate in a live forum as matters related to the litigation could come up, according to a letter sent out by Chamber CEO David May, and declined to participate.
We don’t practice law, but we can understand someone taking their attorney’s advice. But even if the candidates had declined to participate for any other reason, they’d be within their rights. Just as the chamber would be to decline to host a forum.
You see, forums aren’t required. Just on the May 7 ballot, there are numerous city races in other areas — Aledo, Hudson Oaks, Annetta, to name a few. To our knowledge, no forums have been scheduled for these candidates either.
Our newspaper makes it a point to publish at least an overall voting story regarding candidates and issues listed on the ballot. For bigger races, we’ll even send out Q&As to each candidate.
Just like forums, these are a courtesy. We are not required to publish them, but we do simply because we want you as a voter to be more informed.
So when we hear claims of “voter suppression” or allegations of wrongdoing simply because an entity decided not to host a forum, we believe in speaking up and speaking the truth.
Terms like voter suppression are heavy swords to wield, particularly given the events over the last year, and should not be used lightly. In the case of the Mineral Wells’ chamber announcement, they shouldn’t be used at all.
As a voter, it’s your responsibility to make informed decisions. And we want to help you with that as much as possible. We’re currently well into early voting for the May 7 election, and anything you need to know can be found in our “Election Information” tab at the following link: www.weatherforddemocrat.com/news/may-7-election-information/collection_c9ec9572-c28b-11ec-97bf-dbd001ff9b29.html. And if you have additional questions, reach out to us or your local elections administration office.
Early voting ends on Tuesday, May 3.
There will also be a runoff election on May 25, with early voting for those races to begin May 16. We will be putting out a notice in the future on those races as well.
Weatherford Democrat
