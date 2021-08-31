When the Millsap varsity football team took the field Friday night, we weren’t able to be there.
A small staff and travel time to the city of Bruceville-Eddy, right outside of Waco, did not make it possible.
But we wish we had been.
We were fortunate to be contacted by a Marine recruiter for the Weatherford-Millsap areas, who shared a photo with us from Friday night’s action. It wasn’t a touchdown, tackle, cheerleader stunt or halftime shot. It’s depiction was far more powerful.
The photo shows Millsap Head Coach Jake Johnson, leading his Bulldogs out of the tunnel and onto the field. But what makes it so powerful are the items the players are carrying — red flags with the U.S. Marine Corps symbol, in a tribute to the fallen service members killed in Afghanistan last week.
It was a simple yet mighty gesture that was felt by many, as evidenced by the shares and comments across our website and social media. And it came at a time when it arguably is needed most, a reminder that though things seem incredibly divided, we are one nation.
If you’ve ever listened to Coach Johnson talk, you’ll pick up on some key words like “brotherhood” and “relentless.” And when he refers to his players, he calls them young men.
His leadership, and those qualities that appear to be rubbing off on the players themselves, is something severely needed in this day and age. As shown through a simple gesture on a Friday night, we’re proud of the leadership and the future of these young men in our community.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words — in this case, it was priceless. Semper Fi.
Weatherford Democrat
