The sporting one is a competitive one, but as the 2021 football season wrapped up last week, we noticed something a little bit different than Xs and Os, and wins and losses. We noticed a mutual respect and even cheering from communities not represented in the UIL state championship.
We’d be remiss is we didn’t send out a huge congratulations to our Strawn Greyhounds, who represented our area well in bringing home the 6-man, Division II state title.
But what about those who didn’t fare so well?
The Brock Eagles had a monumental season — their only loss came last week in the state title game against Lorena.
Tough to swallow? Sure. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that they finish as one of the top two teams in all of 3A, Division I schools.
That last statement was echoed by several of those in Parker County, and not just Brock residents either, who congratulated their “Eagle neighbors” on their accomplishment. And make no mistake, playing for a state title is exactly that.
We also saw that same support voiced for South Oak Cliff, a team that defeated the Aledo Bearcats earlier in the playoffs.
SOC went on to defeat Liberty Hill in the Class 5A, Division II state title game.
Prior to, several East Parker County residents made plans to attend and support SOC in the championship at AT&T Stadium.
With the win, they became the first Dallas ISD school since 1958 (a 1988 title won by Dallas Carter was stripped due to an ineligible player) to hoist the trophy, and it was South Oak Cliff’s first in school history.
Historical achievements such as that deserve to be celebrated, and it helps that they’re the only team the Bearcats lost to. After all, if you have to lose, it might as well be to the best.
And so we say congratulations to Strawn, to Brock, to South Oak Cliff and all of those teams who may not have gotten the W at the end of the night but who left it all out on the field.
And to the fans, sportsmanship such as we experience within our own counties makes sports even that much more enjoyable.
