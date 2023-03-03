When severe storms began to develop across our area, we braced ourselves for weather updates and coverage.
We watched from our dark offices as rain pelted our area, lightning flashed and tree limbs and debris began to swirl in the streets.
We monitored the forecasts, public safety channels and reported updates as they became available.
But then, we made a crucial mistake, sharing one in a collection of photos on social media that turned out to be fake.
Every day, we receive information that we vet, research and expand upon. In this case, we took the information as accurate because it came from a county official. That was not the case.
In hindsight, we should have treated it like we do any other bit of information — closely examine it before we release it.
The photo was only up for a couple of hours, but it was a couple of hours too many.
To our online readers, we want you to know that we strive to share accurate information with you.
It’s never our intent to spread falsehoods, and in this instance, we fell victim to the same thing we constantly preach: don’t believe everything you see on social media.
As for what’s real?
Weatherford Electric crews working through the night to get power restored to nursing homes, medical facilities, households and businesses.
Willow Park city officials braving the elements to move fallen trees from roadways so that drivers can get through.
Public safety officials holding briefings at 10 p.m. after assessing the damage to their areas, and providing regular updates.
School officials driving out in the wee hours of the morning to assess buildings and determine if they were safe enough for students to return.
Dispatch centers fielding calls from worried residents, and first responders doing what they do by getting out in the elements and helping those who need them most.
A neighboring school district opening its gymnasium doors for a JV baseball team to wait out the storm before their drive home.
These people are the ones that deserve recognition, not an altered photograph.
Going forward, we accept this as a valuable lesson, offering our readers both an apology and a guarantee that we will do better.
Weatherford Democrat
