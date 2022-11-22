Just ask a parent whose baby or young child is in the hospital struggling to breathe if they think a vaccine for RSV would be welcome.
Undoubtedly, the answer from most parents in that scenario would say yes. And fortunately, such a vaccine is on the near horizon.
The respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a cold-like illness for most people; yet for the very young, elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious or life-threatening. The virus is aggressively spreading across much of the country right now and filling up pediatric hospital beds.
So it’s reassuring to know that scientists are coming up with ways to combat the illness. Pfizer announced last week that a large international study found vaccinating pregnant women was nearly 82% effective at preventing severe cases of RSV in their babies’ most vulnerable first 90 days of life. And in Europe, a new monoclonal antibody is being granted approval to protect against RSV infection in very young babies.
Without such tools immediately at our fingertips, it’s worth noting that other measures, however, can protect against current illnesses. And protecting yourself and your children against other viruses may protect them from suffering a double or triple whammy of illnesses. Those preventive measures include the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
Besides staving off flu and COVID or making cases more mild, the specific benefits of those two widely available vaccines may reach beyond the illness they were designed to fight. A study in the American Heart Association’s Stroke medical journal found influenza-like illnesses were associated with increased risk of stroke. COVID also has been linked to various complications.
No vaccine is a guarantee, but the more members of a given population that have been vaccinated, the more effective the vaccine becomes because the virus has less opportunity to establish itself. That is what herd immunity is all about.
Setting aside all the political baggage that has been attached to the COVID vaccine, let’s instead recognize the importance of available vaccines is key to keeping the public as healthy as possible, especially our most vulnerable, including young children.
Do your part: Get your flu and COVID shots as we head into what could be a rough winter.
Weatherford Democrat
