We can’t think of a time in more recent memory that rainfall has been such a welcomed sight.
It’s been a tense week for our area and our neighbors to the west, with fire upon fire upon fire popping up.
You’ve heard about some of the more catastrophic — the Eastland Complex fires, which began as four fires in Eastland County. As of late Sunday, the acreage has expanded to more than 54,000, with several new wildfire ignitions over the weekend bringing a total of seven fires being managed together.
We’ve seen some heart-wrenching scenes — areas of small towns completed gutted by the fires, livestock dead and families left displaced with their homes’ statuses unknown.
Thankfully, the area had gotten up to 30 percent containment before precipitation was scheduled to arrive in the area.
However, the drain on our emergency responder resources made it that much scarier when another big fire popped up near the Erath/Hood County line.
Dubbed the Big L Fire, that one also prompted evacuations of Lipan and Tolar residents, as more area fire crews from all over traveled to help out. As of Monday morning, forward progression south of Lipan had been stopped.
Our fire departments — both paid and volunteer — knew what they signed up for when they joined. But that doesn’t make their work any less admirable nor us any less grateful for what they do.
And as we’ve unfortunately seen, the dangerous work of our first responders can sometimes have a tragic outcome. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family of Barbara Fenley, an Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy, who died last week while reportedly checking on an elderly individual during the fires. We also mourn the death of an Oklahoma firefighter who lost their life battling a fire in southwestern Oklahoma.
Our hearts go out to all those displaced, who may have lost land, cattle or their homes.
And through the ashes, we’ve seen some great stuff come out of ordinary people as well. Organizations, such as the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse, and residents with trailers offering to transport or house livestock and other animals.
The Parker County Animal Shelter collected items for humans and pets, while Walden’s Farm and Ranch, Peacock’s Feed & Boutique and Dillard’s Feed and Seed were among businesses that formed a hub for livestock supplies and their delivery.
For all our bickering, it never fails that in times of trouble, our residents and first responders step up to help. And we’re glad we at the Weatherford Democrat get a front row seat to witness it.
As you go forward this week, we’d like to encourage you to keep those affected by the fires in your thoughts, embrace every bit of moisture we get, and make sure to stay up to date on emergency alerts and the burn ban statuses in your area.
And lastly, if you see a first responder, thank them for their service. Or better yet, consider joining a VFD in your area.
