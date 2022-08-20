We at the Weatherford Democrat were not at all surprised to learn recently that water usage is skyrocketing across Texas. According to Barbara Brown of Denton County Master Gardeners, recent studies have found that almost 50% of water use in North Central Texas is for single-family residences with a high usage uptick in the summer to water our lawns and landscape plants.
More people are packing into the counties surrounding Dallas/Fort Worth. A large system of aquifers that extends south through Dallas, Waco, Austin and San Antonio is where most of the water has come from to enable the population explosion we’ve seen in Texas over the last 40 years. We’re using far more water than we used to, in order to allow 15 million people to live in a region that is too hot and too dry to support them for more than a century or so — at the most.
Complicating matters are the deepening droughts and heatwaves affecting Texas and the rest of the West. The excessive heat is also evaporating surface water — ponds, reservoirs, spring-fed lakes and the like — at increasing rates. Whether you believe in climate change or not, you can look out your window and see those effects for yourself.
There are also animals to think of. Humans are competing with cattle for water at rates never seen in this region. Water tables are dropping, grasses are getting drier and ranchers are selling off more of their herds than they would like because of rising feed costs — all because there isn’t enough water to grow enough hay and grass to support normal herds levels.
According to Brown, we have three choices: build more reservoirs, modify existing infrastructure or — God forbid — conserve a lot more than we do now. Conservation appears to be the cheapest, least disruptive way forward.
What to do?
Before you brand us as a den of tree huggers and alarmists, take a moment to consider the problem.
The Upper Trinity Regional Water District reports that “over 50% of landscape water is wasted due to overwatering, inefficient watering practices and broken or poorly maintained irrigation systems.”
“To optimize an irrigation system’s performance, owners should routinely check the heads for breakage, clogging or missing heads. Check the water pressure and coverage at each head. You may want to use a certified irrigation inspector for the component check that should include the isolation and drain valve, backflow and zone devices, sensors and control panel,” according to Brown.
She goes on to recommend selecting plants that are water smart, meaning they are comfortable growing under North Central Texas typical conditions and do not require excessive supplemental water. See the evaluations in the Texas Smartscape plant database (http://www.txsmartscape.com/plant-search/).
Do not water too much or too often. Generally, one inch of water per week is all that is needed to keep your landscape healthy and beautiful, except during the hottest weeks of summer.
If you have a dedicated vegetable, herb or landscaped area, consider adding a drip irrigation system, which uses less water than a sprinkler. A typical drip system includes isolation and control valves, a backflow preventer, filter, adapter, emitters, connecting pipe and tubing. The drip tubing lays on the ground in your bed with emitters placed by the plants or evenly spaced.
Adding a three-inch layer of mulch around your vegetable and landscape plants also reduces water consumption by retaining moisture and moderating soil temperatures so that less water is lost to evaporation.
Better habits
We think creating better habits now leaves more water for the future — spend a little less time in the shower, run slightly bigger loads in the washer, don’t use the dishwasher so often and on and on. Small gestures, to be certain, but when you magnify them times the millions of people who live in Texas, they can make a difference in the long run.
Public policy figures into all of this, too. We believe that cities and counties are going to have to think longer and harder before approving home and commercial construction on prairie land that has only housed cows, horses and sheep for the last few thousand years. We also think local and state agencies need to start encouraging people to quit trying to maintain Kentucky Bluegrass in their yards. Folks need to embrace native plants and prairie grasses that use a lot less water.
None of these ideas are going to create a reasonable way forward for people to continue packing into Texas and the rest of Sun Belt for decades or centuries to come. We just don’t have enough water to sustain the growth we’ve seen over the last 40 years.
We believe it’s time for everyone — whatever their ideological bents — to acknowledge these problems in a serious and sustained way. A border wall won’t fix it, nor would a ban on new construction or state laws mandating household water usage.
We have to change how we think about our surroundings. Our resources are not infinite, and they will disappear if we don’t use them responsibly.
This is a can that can’t be kicked down the road any longer.
