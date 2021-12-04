Which end of the spectrum are you on with your holiday shopping? Have you not even started? Are you almost done? Or are you already completely done with gifts?
If you’re one of the first two, we want to encourage you to stimulate our local economies and support small business owners by shopping locally.
It may be easy to click a few buttons and purchase everything on Amazon, Target, Wal-Mart or some other big box corporation. But are the people working for them the ones supporting your local little league team? Are they the ones sponsoring the Merry Wells Lighted Christmas Parade in Mineral Wells, the Christmas on the Square in Weatherford or Christmas Thyme in Aledo for you to enjoy?
It’s time to support those who are giving back to the local community by keeping them in business.
You’ve probably heard the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce’s recent slogan, “Keep the cheer here.”
According to Civic Economics, local retailers and restaurants keep two to four times as much money in the local economy as their national chain competitors.
When you shop local you are doing so much more than you think. You are keeping dollars in the local economy. According to American Express, founder of Shop Small Saturday, which is held every Saturday after Thanksgiving, around 67 cents of each dollar spent locally remains in town.
You are helping the environment by conserving fuel for transportation and requiring less packaging. You are allowing local businesses to create jobs for your neighbors.
There has never been a better time to shop small. Due to last year’s pandemic and this year’s supply chain issues, many local businesses are counting on a big holiday shopping season.
