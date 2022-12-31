Ask a reader what their favorite section of the newspaper is. You might hear anything from comics, to sports, to obituaries ... Maybe even the front page or the cover section of Lifestyles.
One you may not hear, but which is just as important, is the public notices section.
A quick glance at the section on our website will show you anything from an application of a wine permit for a gas station to a public hearing of replatting of a subdivision in Precinct 3. There’s a notice of submissions for sealed bids for a college housing facility package and a notice to the public of an upcoming at a storage facility.
Want to know what the salary is of your county judge or commissioners? How about a proposed tax rate increase and how it will affect you? What school district is proposing a bond election and what — and how much — is it for?
All of these are what you can find in the public notices section of our newspaper. We publish what’s going on in Parker and Palo Pinto counties, but we also publish information from cities, counties and ISDs across the state, as well as 13 others. And all it takes is a little typing and a few clicks to get your information.
Now, imagine walking into a polling place on Election Day and seeing a $100 million bond proposition on your ballot. (Perhaps you didn’t get your paper that weekend or let your subscription lapse. Either way, we’ll let it slide.)
Most of us aren’t fans of surprises, particularly when it comes to our hard-earned dollars.
Two lawmakers out of Plano and San Jacinto County have filed legislation that may make surprises such as that a reality. The bills, if passed would remove requirements that counties, cities and school district post public notices in local newspapers.
They would also remove an added layer of transparency, giving government entities the option to only print these public notices on their own websites. That means searching each entity’s website, one by one, on a regular basis to get the public information you’re seeking.
Aside from removing the simplicity of being able to have all that information in one basket, there are many other issues with this potential new legislation.
Newspapers and their respective websites are generally where the public goes to get news about the government — not government websites.
You may hear the argument that publishing public notices costs too much when entities could publish their own for free on their own websites. We’d be remiss if we didn’t admit that we do make money off these notices, but the reality is funds spent by these entities on publishing public notices are a very small percentage of their budgets. That’s also not taking into account that newspaper rates for government public notices are lower than standard rates for newspaper advertisements.
In putting everything into a digital format on websites, governments are also completely overlooking those with lower incomes or senior citizens, both of which may not have readily available internet access.
It also eliminates any “papertrail” or physical accountability. Government entities are bound by laws that say they must publish notices in advance to give the public enough notice about an issue.
How, using just a website, would a government agency be able to prove it posted adequate notice on its website if challenged? Newspaper publication eliminates this, and also prevents whether a public notice is changed after it is published. You won’t get those checks and balances on a website.
When it comes to providing legal notices to Texas residents and beyond, newspapers still provide the most effective results. And that’s a fact.
In an effort to maintain transparency, let’s all work together to make sure the public is as informed as they possibly can be. And that starts with contacting your lawmakers and telling them public notices need to stay where they belong — in their local newspaper.
Weatherford Democrat
