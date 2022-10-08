In the past, a face-to-face meeting with a cop may usually have been a bad thing.
We've come quite aways, thankfully, in how we view law enforcement and in how law enforcements interacts with the community.
A great example of both parts of that was on display at Weatherford's Heritage Park this past Tuesday.
Rows and rows of booths and games, manned and operated by military personnel, first responders and law enforcement, greeted a pleasantly large crowd of community members who showed up for the National Night Out event.
If you're unfamiliar with National Night Out, the annual event serves as a way to enhance community building through police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
In the past, we've seen it done where entire neighborhoods get together with some lawn chairs in a driveway and chat with their local police officer. This year, Weatherford personnel teamed up with county offices, including that of the sheriff and emergency management, as well as our chapter of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The results were tremendous. Depending on where you went, you might get a glimpse of an officer manning a drone, with a monitor by his side to show the footage obtained by the aerial object.
Across the way, a SWAT team member showcases the armored tank, with the opportunity to pop your head out of the top hatch and wave.
Three booths down, a member of the crime scene unit might direct your child on "clues" to look for in a sand pit. Further down, you might see a fireman giving instruction to a boy on how to control the firehose while knocking down wooden "flames."
Those who waited it out another half hour might have gotten a peek of the Air Evac helicopter before it swooped down for a landing opposite the parking lot.
For us, these things aren't necessarily new. But it doesn't make them any less cool.
And especially for families and kiddos who may not know what it takes to join the Marines (something you could find out Tuesday) or how an electrical lineman (shoutout to the city of Weatherford for their electric display) might climb an electric pole. Most children normally wouldn't get to sit in the front of a firetruck or climb around inside of a SWAT tank. And do adults really know all of the duties that a DPS trooper actually handles?
These demonstrations, booths and — more importantly — face to face interaction are what makes National Night Out have such an impact. You cannot underestimate the value of getting to know and talk with the police and fire personnel who oversee your neighborhood, or asking questions of your local DPS staff and paramedics.
There's a reason the event has been going strong since August of 1984, booming for its initial 2.5 million neighbors in 400 communities in 23 states.
We're glad the agencies decided to combine for the free event open to literally everyone, and having that large accessibility in a single location probably made it easier for people to attend. Not to mention the face painting, bounce houses and slides that kept the littles occupied for a bit.
It takes a village to raise a child.
It also takes a village to make a community successful, and part of that is have a good and solid partnership between citizens and their public servants.
If you made it to this one, we hope you enjoyed it and learned something from it. If not, we hope you'll consider attending the event next year.
Weatherford Democrat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.