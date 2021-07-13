It’s great to see community events picking back up and with them, a sense of normalcy. Last weekend’s Parker County Peach Festival was no exception.
Mother Nature behaved for a change, and the overcast skies kept patrons and vendors cool, with misting stations set up as well.
Despite the expansion of the festival area, the grounds were incredibly organized, with signs set up at various locations. “Peaches this way.” “25 more vendors this way.”
The spacing between vendors also made walking quite easily — no fumbling into one another or breathing on the person next to you.
The usual treats were on display — peach salsas, peach ice cream, peach cobbler, peach pork, peach soda and peach margaritas. And looking at a person’s empty bowl or container, there was no doubt about it’s tastiness. (People’s purchases of dessert by the pan was also a strong indicator.)
Several quadrants had tents set up, where some talented bands performed classic favorites — who doesn’t love the Bryan Adams hit “Summer of ‘69”? Take a seat, cool off and catch a free show at the same time ... sounds like a win-win.
All in all, the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce did a fabulous job organizing perhaps the biggest event Parker County is known for. Kudos to them, the city of Weatherford, local businesses, first responders, volunteers and all who helped it succeed.
The Peach Festival may not have been able to happen last year, but it was well worth the wait.
Weatherford Democrat
