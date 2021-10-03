When you visit the city of Reno's website, a welcome message greets you, which notes, in part: "The Mayor, City Council, and City Administration want to allow the residents of our city to easily stay informed."
Unfortunately, that message hasn't translated into the city's response to records requests.
Following a city council meeting in June when commissioners discussed the city's financial situation and the police department, the Weatherford Democrat sought records regarding a letter signed in open session by members of the council and presented to the police chief.
We found it odd that, though action was taken in public, the contents of the letter were not disclosed.
We received a copy of that letter a couple of days later from the city administrator. The letter contained 11 vague examples, of alleged "incompetency, corruption, misconduct, or malfeasance in office," levied against the police chief.
The chief was given a deadline of Sept. 9 to respond to the accusations, so naturally, we filed an open records request a few days later with the city for the chief's responses, as well as any pertinent documentation related to the claims.
After waiting the allotted 10 days, we sent an email to the city administrator and the city's attorneys requesting an update, as there had been no response. The city administrator reinforced that he had forwarded the request to the attorneys, who, three days later, notified us that they were seeking an opinion from the attorney general's office to withhold the information in its entirety.
We could understand if there was a request to agree to certain redactions or exemptions. We've received those before and have no problem working with a government body to help them comply with state open records laws.
But a request to withhold an entire response -- when just a few months ago we were given the initial document that began this voyage -- makes us wonder what do they have to hide?
The dust up between the city board and its police department has become matter of public safety.
The police chief, as of last week, is the sole officer employed by the Reno Police Department. That marks seven officers who have left within the last year.
The chief himself might have been gone but for a five-year contract he entered with the city that won't expire until March 2025.
In the meantime, Reno residents are getting support by the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Pelican Bay police. It's noble to see different law enforcement agencies working together, but let's also not forget that police departments and sheriffs' offices are, like most businesses, facing shortages and as crime has not slowed, have their own areas and issues to deal with.
There's also the issue of cost to the city, as Reno is in the process of getting an interlocal agreement with Pelican Bay PD. There's some irony in that, considering two former Reno PD officers filed claims with the Texas Workforce Commission that they weren't getting paid the salary that should've accompanied promotions.
Worth noting is the fact that the city, in a response to the TWC, claimed the officers' promotions had not been cleared through the city council, so they were not owed the new rates.
All in all, trouble seems to be brewing behind closed doors. And we still don't understand why commissioners feel justified in shutting out the taxpayers who foot the bill for their decisions.
After all, Reno says it wants to allow the residents to stay easily informed.
Weatherford Democrat
