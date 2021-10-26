October is not just for the oranges and blacks or Halloween or the rustic palette of fall. Since 1985, the traditionally spooky month goes pink to highlight awareness of and fighting another fear: breast cancer.
Catching cancer in its earliest stages greatly improves patients' survival rates, and screening is often the most effective way to find cancer before it grows and spreads to other parts of the body.
The past year has posed a challenge to just about everything, and breast cancer prevention is no exception.
Data from the medical records vendor Epic revealed that, between March 2020, when COVID-19 was first declared a pandemic, and early fall 2020 screenings for cancers of the breast, cervix and colon had declined by 86 to 94 percent.
Although the pandemic created setbacks in screenings and early detection, the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. is encouraging Americans to RISE to the challenge together.
"At the height of the pandemic, breast cancer screenings were down over 85%," said Douglas Feil, NBCF chief program officer. "We are focused on getting this critical message on the importance of screenings and mammograms out to every woman across the country and encourage everyone to share this reminder with all of the women in their lives."
RISE is an acronym for Rally in Screening Everyone, to raise awareness of the critical importance of breast self-exams and screenings this October.
The first step is routine self-examination, which can be done easily at your own home. If you find a lump, do not panic and don't hesitate to contact your doctor.
Mammograms are also important for prevention and detection. The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention offers free or low-cost mammograms, so every woman has the opportunity to get checked.
The American Cancer Society recommends women between the ages of 45-54 schedule annual screenings, after which mammograms can occur every two years.
Breast cancer screenings are important, and women should speak with their physicians to determine the right guidelines for them.
Weatherford Democrat
