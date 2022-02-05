Early voting begins Feb. 14 for the March primaries. We want to encourage you to vote early to avoid long lines at the polls on Election Day.
Whether you vote early or on Election Day, just make sure you vote. Voting is your fundamental right as an American and Election Day is the time for you to cast a ballot and change the future by electing leaders.
If you feel strongly about a candidate running for office, we welcome you to submit a letter to the editor endorsing them.
Candidates and those endorsing them can submit one letter per month. They should be 400 words or less. Longer submissions may not be considered for publication or may be edited for length.
You must include your name, hometown and phone number. Phone numbers are not published.
Letters cannot contain libelous information or personal attacks against other candidates. Form letters will not be accepted.
Letters received by Feb. 10 will publish before early voting begins, and those received by Feb. 24 will publish before Election Day.
Letters can be emailed to editor@weatherforddemocrat.com. Letters through the mail should be sent to Editor, 512 Palo Pinto St., Weatherford, TX 76086.
The Weatherford Democrat reserves the right to edit all letters.
