The Beto O’Rourke town hall in Mineral Wells this week drew a crowd.
But the Crazy Water Hotel’s ballroom quickly took a sharp turn when an O’Rourke protestor audibly laughed during a monologue about guns and the recent Uvalde shootings.
“It’s not funny to me, m-- f--,” O’Rourke said, turning and pointing at the audience member later reported to be a local business owner from Fort Worth. O’Rourke’s reaction drew cheers from several sitting and standing holding “Beto” signs.
Was either appropriate? It depends on who you ask.
But we can’t help but draw similarities in situations like this with O’Rourke’s confrontation during Greg Abbott’s press conference on Uvalde.
There, the Uvalde mayor used an expletive to describe O’Rourke’s actions and timing. Several felt it was inappropriate and used as nothing but a publicity stunt. It does beg the question, though — when IS an appropriate time to talk about it?
The Texas governor’s race is heated, there’s no doubt. But this type of behavior has been going on well before O’Rourke and Abbott.
It appeared to really come to the surface during the campaigns of former President Donald Trump, who was often criticized for his remarks — and what some interpreted as mocking — of women and disabled individuals.
But you see, inappropriate behavior is inappropriate behavior, and you can’t have it both ways. If the candidate you’re supporting does it and you cheer, you can’t condemn the rival and their base for doing the same.
It paints the much bigger picture of a divided nation — Republicans vs. Democrats. Political parties aren’t swear words, but now they’re yielded as such.
When interviewed by an organization earlier this week, the individual at the O’Rourke town hall was asked if he’d be willing to sit down and have a conversation with the gubernatorial candidate.
His “no” was immediate, and he was adamant there was no finding middle ground.
In a nutshell, there’s our problem. Lots of speaking, cheering, protesting ... but no work willing to be done to listen, to come together.
We can never truly be the “United” States without it. Maybe people are afraid they might realize they, as a Democrat, have more in common with that Republican than they think, or vice versa. But it doesn’t matter — we should all want the same, in the best for our neighbors, our cities, schools, states and nation.
As adults, we are supposed to set the standard and be the role models for younger generations. And what exactly are we teaching our kids?
On Tuesday, ESPN aired the Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final between a team from Texas and a team from Oklahoma.
At one point, the Texas pitcher lost control of a pitch which hit the helmet of an Oklahoma batter, who immediately hit the ground clutching his head. Thankfully, he wasn’t seriously injured.
Moments later, that same batter walked up the mound, where the pitcher had his head down and tears on his face, and hugged him.
“I wanted to make sure he was alright, and I wanted to make sure he knew that I was alright,” the batter later told a national media outlet.
Maybe it’s the kids that should be teaching us.
