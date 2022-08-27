With planning for budgets and tax rates in full swing, many of our government entities are finalizing their financial plans for the upcoming fiscal year.
It’s no easy task, and we’re glad we’re not in their shoes.
But well before the agendas and public hearings are set, there’s so much more that’s already been done and calculated.
As citizens ourselves, we’ve not been immune to the same rising appraisal notices as you. But while appraised values do help determine property taxes, an increase doesn’t necessarily equal a larger tax bill.
Property tax collections have risen more than 20% since 2017, according to data from the Texas comptroller’s office. Texans paid an estimated $73.2 billion in property taxes in 2021, which went to school districts, cities, counties and other taxing entities that then use the revenue to fund everything from public schools and police departments to road maintenance.
So why are property taxes in Texas so high?
Texas’ local governments rely heavily on property taxes to pay the salaries of police officers and firefighters and for government services like roads, libraries, parks and public schools. Coupled with the fact that Texas has no state income tax, Texans’ property tax bills are among the highest in the nation. Not having a state income tax may seem like a bonus at first glance, but it’s a major source of funding for other states.
Homeowners pay a higher proportion of their home value toward property taxes than most homeowners in other parts of the nation, according to the Tax Foundation. Texas depends more on property taxes than almost any other state to pay for government services — edged out only by New Hampshire, Alaska and New Jersey.
Public schools also depend greatly on property taxes for funding, using revenue to cover as much of their base budgets as possible. The state does contribute the rest, but as local property values have grown, the state’s share decreases.
In any given year, revenue from property taxes makes up more than half of the state’s pot of funds to pay for public schools, the rest of which comes from state and federal sources. Of the $69.3 billion that went to public education in fiscal year 2020, property taxes kicked in $38.4 billion while the state provided $23.3 billion. The rest came from federal funds, according to the Texas Tribune.
As a result, school property taxes make up the bulk of a typical homeowner’s tax bill. More than half of all property tax revenue in the state comes from school property taxes, according to data from the Texas Comptroller’s office.
State lawmakers three years ago passed two bills to help schools. House Bill 3 included $11.6 billion in school finance, including $5.1 billion to lower school district taxes, and $6.5 billion in new school spending and caps on districts’ tax rates. Another bill from the Senate required taxing entities to get voter approval before raising property tax revenue by 3.5 percent or more from the previous year.
According to a study by the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association, taxpayers would have shelled out $6 billion more in property taxes than they did in 2021 if not for the two bills — the result of falling tax rates. But while school tax rates have dropped 13 percent since 2019, taxable values rose by 23 percent, according to the study.
Residents in May were granted some relief, after voters overwhelmingly approved two state constitutional amendments — one to set a cap for those 65 and older, or disabled, on their school property taxes, and the other increased the residence homestead exemption in public school taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Reality is, our local elected officials are damned if they do, damned if they don’t. If they raise the tax rate to fund projects or programs, people gripe. If they lower it and have to cut these same programs or projects, people gripe.
We understand times are tight, particularly for those who are on a fixed income.
But if you look at a comparison of tax rates and levies across the state, you’ll realize things could be a lot worse.
For example, the counties of Parker and Palo Pinto have very reasonable total tax rates when matched up against their peers. In looking at figures from 2021 provided by the Texas Comptroller, Parker County’s total tax rate is the 21st lowest out of the 250-plus counties. Palo Pinto is a bit higher, but not much, at 43rd.
Our major cities, too, are in the lower half compared to others in the state. Weatherford sits at 484 out of 1,230, and Mineral Wells tops out at No. 940.
It appears our counties and cities are doing their absolute best to manage growth while keeping their areas in the lower zones.
Could they do better? Always. But it’s not all on their shoulders.
While we can’t control the number of people moving here, we can look to our state leaders, who recently have made some pretty big promises about property taxes.
Gov. Abbott has deemed property tax reduction a top priority when lawmakers reconvene next year.
Others are looking at $3 billion in federal stimulus dollars, and a $12 billion surplus in state revenue, to set aside for tax relief. But it’s not a sure thing, as there’s question to whether the $3 billion could be used, as its source — the American Rescue Plan Act — prohibits the use of stimulus funds for tax cuts.
At a yearly salary of $153,000, Abbott may not have to worry about his own finances. But he needs to make sure we don’t either.
