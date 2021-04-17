If there’s anything this week’s news of an Aledo ISD racial harassment incident has shown, racism isn’t just a big-city problem — and it never has been.
The school district earlier this week confirmed that there was bullying and harassment of other students based on their race. On Thursday night, two of their mothers publicly addressed the board, saying they were disgusted and infuriated about it, but wanted to give the school an opportunity to “get it right.”
Aledo ISD may be in the public spotlight right now, but it happens all over.
About two years ago in another Parker County school, a noose was found hanging over a bathroom stall inside of a middle school.
Like Aledo ISD, the district issued a statement that that type of behavior “would not be tolerated” and that disciplinary action would be administered according to the district’s Student Code of Conduct.
Weatherford/Parker County NAACP President Eddie Burnett recently said he doesn’t feel that schools are teaching students to be racist. And we agree.
“I don’t think that is what’s happening, but I think we all have different personalities, we all have different biases that we might not even be aware that we have and other people, children in particular, pick up on these things,” he said.
Racism is an issue — not just at the juvenile age — and sweeping it under the rug doesn’t make it go away.
People of all races or backgrounds should feel welcomed and included, whether in school, at work or in a town — not ostracized.
As the Rev. William Sloane Coffin, Jr. once said, “Diversity may be the hardest thing for a society to live with, and perhaps the most dangerous thing for a society to be without.”
We must do better. And situations like these can allow us to do so, to teach and learn from, so kids and adults can understand that these actions are unacceptable.
And it all starts with a hard conversation — standing up and speaking out. And perhaps just as important? Remembering to listen.
Weatherford Democrat
