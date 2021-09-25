To vote for local and national leaders in November, you must be registered to vote by Oct. 4. Why wait?
September is National Voter Registration Month and we challenge you to make sure you are registered to cast a ballot.
In the 2020 U.S. presidential election, as many as one in four Americans reported not being registered to vote, with over 600,000 non-voters specifically citing a registration problem as their reason for not casting a ballot.
A 2020 study by the Knight Foundation found more than one in four unregistered voters (27%) reported not being registered because they didn’t know how, they kept forgetting, they didn’t have time, were too busy, or they recently moved. Among unregistered voters ages 18-24, this number was even higher: 42%.
National Voter Registration Day -- which is Tuesday -- is a collaborative effort that involves partners of all stripes and sizes across the country.
Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right - the right to vote. Nearly 4.5 million Americans have registered to vote on the holiday since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day
Early voting is Oct. 18-29, with Election Day on Nov. 2.
Voters must be registered to elect party candidates at all levels, all the way from the presidential race right down to our contested local races.
It’s important for all of us to take ownership in the civic life of our community. That starts by casting a vote, but you can’t do that if you aren’t registered.
If you’re not sure whether you’re eligible, here are the rules. You may register to vote if:
• You are a United States citizen.
• You are a resident of the county where you submit the application.
• You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
• You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
• You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
If you think you might already be registered to vote, here’s how to check. Visit teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do online, then enter your birth date and one of the following:
• Your Texas driver’s license number, if you provided it when you registered to vote.
• Your Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.
• Your first and last name and your county of residence.
If you aren’t registered and you wish to register to vote, you can get a copy of a voter registration form from the Parker County Elections office, 1112 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford, the Palo Pinto County Elections office, 435 Oak Street in Palo Pinto, or download and print the form from votetexas.gov. Local libraries may also have forms available.
Alternatively, if you have internet access, you can visit register2vote.org from a smartphone, computer or tablet to check your voter registration status and provide your information online to have a completed form mailed to you.
Once you have a completed form, don’t forget to sign it and turn it in to your local voter registrar’s office either in person or by mail.
Just make sure you complete your form and either get it in the mail with a postmark no later than Oct. 5, or drop it off in person by that date at the appropriate office.
If you have any questions about registering to vote, call 940-659-1217 (Palo Pinto County) or 817-598-6185 (Parker County).
Every eligible American voter should have the option to exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box.
