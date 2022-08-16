It doesn’t really seem like August already and truthfully, we feel like our students JUST got out of school.
Nevertheless, a new school year is upon us all and we’re excited to cover it.
In the last several weeks, many of the school board meetings we’ve attended have included the usual topics — enrollment, superintendent reports, tax rate and budget information, to name a few.
But there’s an even bigger one — security.
If there’s one thing that’s surfaced following the tragedy in Uvalde, it’s that an average school day can be taken for granted, and turn deadly in the blink of an eye.
A common refrain from some of our local school administrators is that “it can happen anywhere.” Law enforcement will tell you the same thing.
On the flip side, as horrific as these situations are, our police and schools can, and should, learn how to better protect and save lives in the future.
All of our school districts already have some form of security in place, with larger districts such as Mineral Wells and Weatherford using added layers of protection beyond School Resource Officers.
In the smaller, rural areas, our administrators are stepping up and looking out for the kids and the staff as well. Graford recently began training for its Guardian program, where staff members obtain their Concealed Handgun License. Other districts employ the similar Marshal program to arm staff.
Weatherford College last month added three new part-time officers to its police department, which also has six full-time officers along with security personnel and auxiliary members.
Recognizing law enforcement comes a little easier, maybe because they’re in uniform and we know they’re there. But what about the others?
It takes a dedicated individual, training aside, to be willing to arm themselves and add a layer of protection for our schools. So to those that have signed up to be Guardians or Marshals, thank you.
To the teachers and administrators who have to make hard decisions, all while spending almost as much time with our children as we do, thank you.
To the bus drivers that transport them safely day by day, and the crossing guards who put themselves in harm’s way to greet the walkers, thank you.
To the cafeteria staff and janitorial departments, thank you for providing them nourishment and a hygienic environment.
Biologically, they’re your children. But in truth, they’re all of ours. And protect them we must.
To the educators, students and parents, we wish you a most wonderful and SAFE new school year.
Weatherford Democrat
